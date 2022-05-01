ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

SRU product signs undrafted free agent deal

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197aNv_0fPS0pYX00

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Slippery Rock University product Henry Litwin has signed an undrafted free agent contact with the Chicago Bears following the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Rock wideout is a two-time AP All-American and owns school records for most receiving yards, receptions and touchdown catches.

Former YSU tight end picked in 6th round of NFL Draft

This past season he played in all 12 games posting 67 catches for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Litwin ranked second in the PSAC in touchdown receptions, third in total receptions and fourth in receiving yards his senior year.

For his career, Litwin racked up 3,392 yards on 221 catches with 42 touchdowns.

