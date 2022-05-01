ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyalsock Township, PA

SOFTBALL: Central Columbia shuts out Loyalsock, 7-0, in District IV showdown

By AJ Donatoni, Bloomsburg, Columbia County
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrKpm_0fPS0NHX00

Mea Consentino pitched a one-hit shutout and the Central Columbia offense put up three runs in the first inning en route to a 7-0 win over Loyalsock on Saturday. The win assures the Bluejays remain in the top spot in Class 3A of the District IV standings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Richest billionaires in Pennsylvania

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Columbia, PA
Columbia, PA
Sports
Loyalsock Township, PA
Sports
City
Loyalsock Township, PA
Mercury

College Corner: PSAC puts 5 PAC alums on all-conference women’s lacrosse teams

Five Pioneer Athletic Conference alums were featured on the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference teams released Monday. IUP sophomore defender Hannah Sharkey (Royersford/Spring-Ford) was chosen to the West division first team. Four locals were named to the East division second team: Bloomsburg senior attack Kelsey Kilgallon (Spring City/Owen J. Roberts), Millersville senior midfielder Grace Cobaugh (Collegeville/Pope John Paul II), Millersville junior midfielder Kristi Kada (Gilbertsville/Boyertown) and East Stroudsburg junior defender Maggie Sell (Perkiomenville/ Perkiomen Valley).
POTTSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Young Quaker Valley softball team gaining experience in limited action

Quaker Valley’s softball team hopes the 2022 season ends up being a good learning experience. The Quakers are a young club with five freshmen and three sophomores on its 12-player roster. “This year, QV softball has quite a few newcomers,” coach Nicole Olson said, “and we expect to utilize...
LEETSDALE, PA
WJTV 12

Southern Miss Baseball Starts New Win Streak

Southern Miss baseball started a new win streak with a 6-4 win over South Alabama. The Golden Eagles have now completed a five-game road trip. USM fell three spots to number 7 in the national poll for the week of May 2.
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluejays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy