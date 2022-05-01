SOFTBALL: Central Columbia shuts out Loyalsock, 7-0, in District IV showdown
Mea Consentino pitched a one-hit shutout and the Central Columbia offense put up three runs in the first inning en route to a 7-0 win over Loyalsock on Saturday. The win assures the Bluejays remain in the top spot in Class 3A of the District IV standings.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
