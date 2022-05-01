Purple Martin With Dragonfly In The Village Of Hillsborough

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
The Village Community Development Districts are special purpose districts under Florida law. I think it’s time for The Villages community to lose its “special” district status since it would only be fair to the rest of us Floridians to have the GOP-heavy Villages district share in our tax misery.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoking special land use privileges that Disney has enjoyed in the state since 1967 is the latest escalation of a spat that began when the company came out against his so-called Don’t Say Gay law. Now the state’s taxpayers may pay the price.
A man managed to capture an incredible video of a panther crossing a river. Facebook user Steven Crawford filmed the panther cruising across the river and wrote, “Florida Panther swimming across the peace river today, what a beautiful and rare sight! I love going up river and seeing the untouched parts of Florida but I never expected to see this.”
The pictures of a booming Florida are hard to miss. The state's population growth over the past 10 years leads the nation, construction has become as much a part of the state's landscape as its coastline and, according to the governor's office, the economy here is thriving. So, perhaps it's...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
The May-Stringer House in Brooksville, FLEbyabe Creative Commons Attribution 2.5. Since I've moved here to Florida, when it comes to creepy things, I've been looking for a lot of "mosts". And I finally found one that really caught my attention--The May-Stringer House: the "Most Haunted House in Florida".
Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A search is underway for a Malabar man who went overboard while fishing with friends off the coast of Melbourne Beach, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. According to the agency, the missing man was throwing a cast net from a boat...
Comments / 0