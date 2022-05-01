ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Returning to AHL Charlotte

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Heponiemi was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Saturday, per CapFriendly....

www.cbssports.com

Boston 25 News WFXT

Lindholm, Markstrom lead Flames over Stars 1-0 in Game 1

CALGARY, Alberta — (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored and Jacob Markstrom recorded his second career playoff shutout as the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 1-0 Tuesday night in the opening game of their first-round playoff series. Lindholm scored a power-play goal early in the first period. Markstrom...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
Sports
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding crease Monday

Fleury will patrol the blue paint at home for Game 1 against the Blues on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. After Fleury started four of the Wild's last five contests, it was certainly trending toward him being the Game 1 starter. The Flower will likely be on a short leash with Cam Talbot waiting in the wings but coach Dean Evason likely couldn't ignore the fact that Fleury has won the Stanley Cup three times in his Hall-of-Fame caliber NHL career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
Town Square LIVE News

Big third inning lifts Appoquinimink

Appoquinimink Baseball huddles at frist base, photo by Nick Halliday The Appoquinimink Jaguars trailed St Georges Hawks before scoring five runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead. St George’s led 4-1 before the big third inning by the Jaguars. In the top of the first the Hawks got the scoring started on an RBI single ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
Aleksi Heponiemi
CBS Sports

Rays' Robert Dugger: Designated for assignment

Dugger was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Dugger's contract was selected Sunday, but he'll exit both the active and 40-man rosters just one day later. He soaked up 5.1 innings out of the bullpen Sunday against the Twins, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out seven, but he could wind up waiting a while for his next opportunity now that he's off the 40-man roster.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Mike Brosseau: Optioned to Nashville

Brosseau was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. Brosseau served in the short side of a platoon at third base early in the year, and he hit .250 with a home run, four RBI and two runs over 15 games with Milwaukee. The 28-year-old will head to the minors since the Brewers need to trim their active roster to 26 players by Monday, and he should see more consistent at-bats in Nashville.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Davis: Let go by Atlanta

The Falcons will release Davis (ribs) on Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. The Falcons will save $2.5 million against the cap by moving on from Davis, who was quickly displaced by Cordarrelle Patterson as Atlanta's preferred option on the ground in 2021 after inking a two-year, $5.5 million deal last offseason. Another team may view the 29-year-old Davis as a decent depth option, but the Falcons prepare set to proceed with fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier or veteran Damien Williams as the top complement to Patterson.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not starting Monday

Edman (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was overdue for a day off anyway after having started in each of the team's first 21 games of the season. Assuming he's able to make progress in the next day or two, Edman should avoid a stint on the injured list. The Cardinals will turn to Brendan Donovan to replace Edman at second base Monday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Aaron Brooks: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Cardinals designated Brooks for assignment Monday. Brooks and long reliever Packy Naughton were dropped from the active roster, which the Cardinals needed to reduce from 28 to 26 ahead of Monday's game against the Royals. In the case of Brooks, he'll also lose his spot on the 40-man roster, as he didn't have any minor-league options remaining. After agreeing to a one-year, $1.4 million deal with St. Louis in the offseason, Brooks earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but was hit hard across his five relief outings. He'll finish his time in St. Louis with a 7.71 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across 9.1 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Scratched from lineup

Herrera was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers for undisclosed reasons. Herrera's expected return date won't become clear until the reason for his absence is known. Matt Vierling entered the lineup in his place, starting in right field and pushing Roman Quinn to center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Rejoins St. Louis

The Cardinals recalled Naughton from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. Just one day after being optioned to Memphis, Naughton will rejoin the Cardinals as a replacement for Steven Matz (personal), who was placed on the bereavement list. Matz isn't scheduled to make his next start until Saturday in San Francisco, so assuming he's back by then, Naughton won't be needed in the rotation. Instead, look for Naughton to serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen while Matz is away from the team.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Suns-Mavericks: Phoenix dominates for 40 minutes in Game 1, but late push could be silver lining for Dallas

The first possession was not a good sign for the Dallas Mavericks. The Phoenix Suns ran one of many variations of their patented "Spain" pick-and-roll, and none of the three defenders involved picked up Chris Paul. Their miscommunication meant that Paul started this second-round series with a wide-open jumper from the right elbow. It is somewhat surprising that Paul didn't close his eyes before shooting it.
PHOENIX, AZ

