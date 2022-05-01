ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Matt Kiersted: Cast off NHL roster

 3 days ago

Kiersted was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Saturday, per...

CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding crease Monday

Fleury will patrol the blue paint at home for Game 1 against the Blues on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. After Fleury started four of the Wild's last five contests, it was certainly trending toward him being the Game 1 starter. The Flower will likely be on a short leash with Cam Talbot waiting in the wings but coach Dean Evason likely couldn't ignore the fact that Fleury has won the Stanley Cup three times in his Hall-of-Fame caliber NHL career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Justyn Ross to the Chiefs: Former Clemson WR lands in Kansas City after sliding to undrafted free agency

Justyn Ross has finally found an NFL home. It took until Monday for the former Clemson wideout to see his name attached to one, having fallen out of the 2022 NFL Draft entirely over the course of the three-day event in Las Vegas, and also not agreeing to terms with any as names flew off of the table when the doors to undrafted free agency flew open on Saturday afternoon -- additionally going through Sunday without yet landing a pro deal.
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Getting $18M guaranteed in deal

Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mathieu and the Saints still are ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the team after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Panthers#Kiersted#Ahl Charlotte#Capfriendly#Checkers
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Zunino is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Zunino went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run Monday but will sit for the second time in the past three games. Rene Pinto will work behind the plate in his place Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Steals first base Saturday

Smith went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday. Smith made his first start since his return from the injured list due to an ankle issue and came through with one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics. The 25-year-old had also laced a double as a pinch hitter on Friday, and he's reached safely in six of his last seven games overall dating back to April 14.
OAKLAND, CA
NHL
Hockey
AHL
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Saves roster spot Sunday

Smith went 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies. There had been some question whether Smith would be optioned down to Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Monday's roster cutdown to 26 players, but the 26-year-old took the decision out of the Mets' hands with a huge performance. Instead, the club designated Robinson Cano for assignment, removing one obstacle between Smith and more consistent playing time. Through 48 plate appearances this season, he's batting .254 with a .354 OBP and seven RBI, but he's still looking for his first home run of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Fails to reach base

Tucker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres. Tucker returned from a five-game absence while in health and safety protocols to start at shortstop and hit eighth. His struggles at the plate continued, as he's now struck out at least once in every game he's played this season, resulting in a 40.0 percent strikeout rate. Tucker is in line to see consistent playing time with Kevin Newman (groin) sidelined, though Diego Castillo could also take over at shortstop if Tucker fails to get going at the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there still should be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC, despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star SG Rayvon Griffith to make college commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

A talented shooting guard prospect from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Sunday at 6:15 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Rayvon Griffith announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ohio State and UCLA. Griffith is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 47 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Javy Guerra: DFA'd by Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay designated Guerra for assignment Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The Rays will replace Guerra on the 40-man roster and in the big-league bullpen with Robert Dugger, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. After being acquired from the Padres on April 16, Guerra appeared in six games and gave up five earned runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kevin Padlo: Called up, starting Tuesday

Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and is starting at third base Tuesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Padlo was acquired by the Giants from the Mariners last week, and he'll debut for his new team Tuesday. The 25-year-old appeared in four games at Triple-A since being acquired by San Francisco and went 7-for-18 with four home runs, nine RBI, eight runs and a stolen base. He should be in the infield rotation for at least the near future with Brandon Belt (illness), Tommy La Stella (Achilles) and Evan Longoria (finger) on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Texans' Scottie Phillips: Clears Waivers

Phillips was reverted to IR after clearing waivers Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Phillips suited up three times for the Texans last season, getting six carries for 13 yards, and securing two of three targets for nine yards. His season was cut short due to an ankle injury in Week 9 against Miami that sent him to IR, and he never returned. The 24-year-old will be forced to miss the 2022 season, but he'll look to return strong in 2023 and earn an NFL roster spot.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Could be called up by Twins

Miranda could be called up by the Twins if Kyle Garlick (calf) is placed on the injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda got off to a relatively slow start at Triple-A St. Paul this year but has heated up recently and is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. During that time, he's slashed .333/.375/.619 with a homer, three doubles, four runs and two RBI. The extent of Garlick's right calf tightness isn't yet known, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that the injury isn't "the most minor of occurrences." Miranda is among the Twins' top prospects and hasn't yet made his major-league debut despite slashing .344/.401/.572 with 30 homers, 97 runs, 94 RBI and four steals in the minors last year. Miranda was off to a slow start at Triple-A, hitting .256 with a .737 OPS, but he is hitting .300/.351/.520 with a homer in his last 57 plate appearances. The Twins are in need of right-handed bats with Miguel Sano on the IL and Garlick hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

