ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park, IL

The What Not Shop opens in Machesney Park

By Ali Rasper
WIFR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A second chance at life. One Machesney Park woman follows her dream of opening her own store, something she worked at for nearly 10 years. That’s because the store originally...

www.wifr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Battista family has owned and operated Lino’s Restaurant for three generations. Now, they’re celebrating a 50 year milestone together. 50 years of business in the Rockford community is a big deal. The Battistas say they plan to hold events all year long to thank the community for their continued support.
ROCKFORD, IL
GazetteXtra

Kohl's at Janesville mall reopens after store fire brought month-long closure

JANESVILLE There are lingering inventory gaps on the floor of the 90,000 square-foot department store, but Janesville’s Kohl’s store has reopened after an April 1 fire left the story temporary shuttered with a solid month of cleanup and inventory replacement. On Monday, the Kohl’s at Uptown Janesville, the city’s main indoor shopping mall, had a banner hung above the front entrance off Milton Avenue announcing “We’re Open.” ...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machesney Park, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Thrift Store#The What Not Shop#Wifr
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm warning – Portions of Winnebago, Ogle and Boone Co.

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OGLE...EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND NORTHWESTERN BOONE COUNTIES... At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cherry Valley, or near Belvidere, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Timberlane, New Milford, Monroe Center and Caledonia. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 111 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 1 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________
WINNEBAGO, IL
WIFR

Cloudy This Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy today with highs around 60. Rain after midnight continuing through tomorrow. We could pick up close to an inch with highs tomorrow in the lower 50′s. Sunshine on Wednesday with highs at 60. Upper 50′s on Thursday and Friday with slight shower chances. 70′s take hold by Mother’s Day.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cleanup on Rockford’s Broadway continues after storms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cleanup continued on Sunday after storms rolled through the stateline Saturday. The National Weather Service said that straight-line winds caused the damage at the intersection of Broadway and 9th Street. One building collapsed and several poles were knocked down. The winds that whipped through the area were estimated to be from […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire condemns Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire put out a blaze at a house on Trenton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to 609 Trenton Avenue, just a few blocks away from the Ingersoll Golf Course, around 2 p.m. Firefighters found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All of the occupants of the home […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Spring weather is back in Rockford, and so are food trucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some summertime staples are back in Rockford this year. The first “Food Truck Tuesday” is happening this Tuesday at Nicholas Conservatory, 1354 N 2nd St. From tacos, pizza, BBQ and ice cream, residents can get a full-on dinner and even leave some room for dessert. It all kicks off at 4 […]
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Rockford, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Rockford, located in the northern section of the state near the Wisconsin border, is one of the state's major cities outside of Chicago. Rockford has the charm of a small town while simultaneously offering the cultural and natural attractions of a larger city. Restaurants are also a must-see in Rockford. From Italian to Scandinavian cuisine, there's something for everyone.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three murders in Rockford in less than a week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are currently trying to solve three murders that happened just days apart. A woman was killed on Greendale Drive a week ago from Monday, followed by a man being killed on Grant Avenue on Wednesday and a 42-year-old man being killed late Saturday night on Lapey Street off of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

“Peaches” the peregrine falcon dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sad news about a Rockford bird named after the city’s iconic baseball team. “Peaches” the peregrine falcon has died. The Sinnissippi Audubon Society said that Peaches was found dead at the Ohio State University stadium. It see that she did not survive an encounter with the resident falcons there. Peaches was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining

You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed and eating a fantastic meal. This is where your fine-looking selves should go. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy