Brown QB Perry signs with Eagles

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

(WPRI) – Brown quarterback EJ Perry went undrafted, but soon after it was announced that he signed a free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Perry impressed NFL scouts with his MVP performance at the Shrine Bowl. He also finished near the top for all quarterbacks in every category at the Scouting Combine.

In his last season at Brown, Perry threw for nearly 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns, earning him Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Police ID suspect, victim in deadly crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have released the name of the victim and suspect involved in a deadly rollover crash in Warwick Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., police were called to I-95, just north of the Route 4 onramp, for a reported accident. The passenger of the pickup truck involved, identified […]
WARWICK, RI
The Spun

Patriots Invite Son Of Franchise Legend To Minicamp

The New England Patriots have extended a rookie mini-camp invitation to the son of a franchise legend. Rhode Island defensive back Coby Tippett, the son of former Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, will participate in the event, which is reportedly slated for May 13-16 at Gillette Stadium. A...
NFL
