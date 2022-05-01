Brown QB Perry signs with Eagles

(WPRI) – Brown quarterback EJ Perry went undrafted, but soon after it was announced that he signed a free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Perry impressed NFL scouts with his MVP performance at the Shrine Bowl. He also finished near the top for all quarterbacks in every category at the Scouting Combine.

In his last season at Brown, Perry threw for nearly 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns, earning him Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year honors.

