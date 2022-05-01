Truckers cap big week with late rally

MILAN — The Norwalk High School baseball team capped a big week with an eight-run explosion in the top of the 11th inning for a 15-7 win on Saturday at Edison.

With the win, the Truckers improved to 11-4 overall while the state-ranked Chargers fell to 11-6.

Norwalk went 4-0 in a six-day span, capped with Saturday’s win.

“Four wins in four days this week was fun, but we are hungry for more,” Norwalk coach Wes Douglas said.

The Truckers trailed 6-2 entering the top of the seventh, but plated four runs to force extra innings.

Jesse Cole singled with one out, then Eli Obringer delivered with a two-run home run to left field to cut the deficit to 6-4. The same recipe then followed, as Caleb Sommers singled, which set the stage for a two-run home run by Ian Minor to tie the game at 6-6.

Both teams played a scoreless eighth inning, then traded runs in the ninth to extend the game.

Norwalk got a two-out single by Minor, who then advanced to second on a balk and scored on an RBI single to center by Sam Battles.

However, the Chargers got a leadoff double from Thomas Simon. Cole — who pitched a full seven innings in relief — then recorded a pop out and a fly out, but Edison’s Hayden Fry hit a 1-2 pitch for a double to left field to plate Simon and tie the game at 7-7.

The Chargers — ranked No. 18 in the fourth weekly state coaches poll in Division III — then got a walk from Brady Barker and a single by Blake Simon to load the bases, but Max Hoover lined out to centerfield for the third out in the inning.

After a scoreless 10th inning, Minor took an 0-1 pitch to deep centerfield for his second home run of the game for an 8-7 lead. After two outs, the floodgates then opened for the Truckers.

Ryan Fox doubled and scored on a misplayed ball near third base. Noah Smith walked Ben Rothhaar, and Cole was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Obringer then delivered the big blow with a bases-clearing double to center to score three runs and make it a 12-7 lead.

The Truckers continued to add on, as Obringer scored on an error from a ground ball hit by Sommers for a 13-7 lead. After Minor was hit by a pitch, Battles hit a double to right field to score both Sommers and Minor to erase all doubt at 15-7.

Bray Malson worked around a pair of singles and got a game-ending double play to seal the win in the bottom of the 11th.

Obringer started and went the first three innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Cole then needed just 81 pitches to cover the next seven innings. He allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

Obringer also finished 4 for 6 and drove in five runs. Battles was 4 for 7 and had three RBIs, while Minor also had three hits and three RBIs, including the two home runs. Kelton Chapin added a pair of doubles, while Fox also had two hits.

“Our four veterans at the top of the order had 12 of our 17 hits,” Douglas said of Obringer, Minor, Battles and Sommers. “Jesse came through in relief and had a big hit (in the seventh). Kelton, Ben and Buddy (Baker) also made some game-saving plays in the field for us.”

Edison got on the board with an RBI single from Dominic Dymond and a sacrifice fly by Noah Smith to take a 2-1 lead after one inning. Xander Danner singled and scored on a triple by Thomas Simon in the second, then the Chargers scored three times in the bottom of the fourth.

Danner singled and scored on an RBI base hit again from Thomas Simon. With two outs, Dymond walked to put runners on the corners. Simon scored on a wild pitch, and Fry hit a ground ball near short and reached on an error, which allowed Dymond to score for the 6-2 lead.

Thomas Simon started for Edison. He allowed six earned runs on 10 hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk. Joey Pennell struck out five and allowed an earned run on three hits over the next 2 2/3 innings.

Brady Barker added two hits for Edison, which has a huge week in the SBC Bay Division. The Chargers face co-leading and Div. III No. 2-ranked Margaretta on Wednesday in Castalia, then the two teams meet on Thursday in Milan.

Meanwhile, the Truckers are looking for a win and some help to play their way into the SBC Lake title picture next week.

Norwalk (6-3 Lake) entertains Clyde (8-9, 4-4) on Monday. After a non-league game vs. Mansfield Madison on Tuesday, the Truckers are scheduled to visit Tiffin Columbian (14-2, 7-1) on Friday. The Tornadoes first host Sandusky (2-14, 2-6) on Tuesday and visit Perkins (11-3, 6-3) on Wednesday in league play, and also still play at Bellevue (7-7, 4-4) on May 9. The Tornadoes just claimed a 1-0 win over the Redmen last week.

Norwalk, which also visits Clyde on May 11, needs to win out and have the Tornadoes lose one other game to earn at least a share of the league title.

Norwalk 100 100 401 08 — 15 17 3

Edison 210 300 001 00 — 7 13 2

WP: Cole; LP: K. Smith

2B: (N) Chapin 2, Obringer, Battles, Fox; (E) Fry, T. Simon

3B: (E) T. Simon; HR: (N) Minor 2, Obringer