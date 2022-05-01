Dayton native Andrew Ogletree drafted to the Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Ogletree (Youngstown State Football)

DAYTON — The Indianapolis Colts have selected Northridge native Andrew Ogletree in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was the 192 overall pick.

“They can mold me into whatever they want, because I’ve only played tight end for one year, and I have a receiver background, and I think I put some pretty good stuff up on film of me playing tight end,” Ogletree said during a media event with the team.

Ogletree played tight end for the Youngstown State Penguins and graduated from Northridge High School in Dayton.

Ogletree caught 28 passes for 282 yards for the Penguins.

While at Northridge he earned letters in football and basketball.

