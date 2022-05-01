ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton native Andrew Ogletree drafted to the Indianapolis Colts

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Andrew Ogletree (Youngstown State Football)

DAYTON — The Indianapolis Colts have selected Northridge native Andrew Ogletree in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was the 192 overall pick.

“They can mold me into whatever they want, because I’ve only played tight end for one year, and I have a receiver background, and I think I put some pretty good stuff up on film of me playing tight end,” Ogletree said during a media event with the team.

Ogletree played tight end for the Youngstown State Penguins and graduated from Northridge High School in Dayton.

Ogletree caught 28 passes for 282 yards for the Penguins.

While at Northridge he earned letters in football and basketball.

WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
Herro scores 25, Heat take Game 1 over 76ers 106-92

MIAMI — (AP) — Tyler Herro had spent the last few days dealing with an upper-respiratory bug that disrupted his routine. So he arrived at Miami's arena early Monday morning, 10 hours before gametime, to get some shots up and restore his rhythm. It worked. And the Heat...
MIAMI, FL
Capitals rally late, stun top-seeded Panthers 4-2 in Game 1

SUNRISE, Fla. — (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 shots and the Washington Capitals rallied past the top-seeded Florida Panthers 4-2 in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night. Tom Wilson, Evgeny Kuznetsov and...
WASHINGTON, DC
