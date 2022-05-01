Police: Shooting leaves 13-year-old boy extremely critical in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a shooting left a 13-year-old critically injured in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened Saturday just after 7:15 p.m. on the 2200 block of N Woodstock Street.

Police say a 13-year-old male was shot once in the head.

The teen was rushed by police to a local nearby hospital listed in extremely critical condition.

So far, no weapons have been recovered.

There is no word yet on any arrests at this time.