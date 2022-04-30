Local Roundup: Wilkes baseball posts 1,000th win in sweep of rival King’s

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Wilkes baseball swept rival King’s 7-3 and 4-1 Saturday to record the program’s 1000th victory.

Wilkes’ Tony Molitoris threw five scoreless innings as part of a complete game to start the afternoon. Jason Spezzaferra homered and had three RBI. Dominick Bayo doubled and drove in two.

Gage Coudriet pitched six innings to pick up the win in the nightcap to finish with a 6-0 record. Sean Granahan homered and knocked in three runs. King’s Chase Yochem finished 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles.

Misericordia splits twinbill

Misericordia University took the opener 8-4, but Delaware Valley won the second game 2-1.

Austin Miles had four hits in the opener for Misericordia, which will be the second seed in the MAC Freedom championships. Garrett McIlhenney, Derrick Vosburg, Brock Bollinger and Connor Maryniak all had three hits as part of 20-hit attack.

SOFTBALL

King’s sweep Del Val

King’s secured the third seed in the upcoming MAC Freedom Softball championship tournament by defeating Delaware Valley 4-0 and 8-0.

Gabrielle Visconti went 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI in the opener. Brandi McIntosh earned her 10th win over the season as she went the distance, allowing just three hits and striking out six.

Visconti was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI in the second game. Harley Sullivan and Emily Novicki drove in two runs each. Novicki also earned the win in the complete-game effort, allowing just one hit while striking out three.

Misericordia secures top seed

Misericordia locked up the top seed for the MAC Freedom championships with a 2-1, 8-4 sweep over FDU-Florham.

In the opener, Alex McHugh held the Devils hitless through five in route to her eighth straight win. McHugh struck out nine in her seventh complete game of the season.

Miranda Bohn picked up the win with 4.2 innings of work in the nightcap and aided her own cause with an RBI.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

FDU-Florham 24, King’s 3

Senior Emily Sims scored three times as King’s concluded its season with a loss to top-ranked FDU-Florham.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Arcadia 13, Misericordia 6

Kyle Vandenberg scored three goals and added an assist to close out the regular season for the Cougars.

Misericordia will host Lycoming Tuesday in the first round of the MAC Freedom tournament.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Misericordia 9, FDU-Florham 0

Brianna Pizzano, Emily Brecker, Hailey Loughlin and Lydia Barbour were all double-winners for Misericordia, which clinched the third seed in the upcoming MAC Freedom championships.

DeSales 8, King’s 1

Jackie Costello earned the lone win for King’s in its season finale.

Wilkes 9, Arcadia 0

Wilkes secured a home match in the MAC Freedom tournament after blanking host Arcadia.

Tea Amerise and Zoe Klein won 8-0 at No. 1 doubles. Dasha Yakhnis and Alexa Cieri won 8-0 at No. 2.

MEN’S TENNIS

DeSales 9, King’s 0

The Monarchs finished to 7-11 overall and 2-4 in the MAC Freedom standings, narrowly missing the postseason.

Wilkes 6, Arcadia 3

Cole Gibson took his No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-1 before wins from Nathaniel Rathe 6-1, 6-4 and Drew Fielder 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 as Wilkes clinched the third seed in the MAC Freedom championships.

WOMEN’S GOLF

MAC championships

King’s was in sixth place, Wilkes was in seventh and Misericordia was in ninth after the opening day of the MAC championships.

Sarah Sorber led Wilkes, tying for eighth place with an 84 which is the lowest score in program history at the championship event, besting her own 88 shot last season at the same course.

Evie Williams topped the Monarchs with a 92 and is tied for 15th overall.

Misericordia’s Jordyn Ruane was tied for 31st at 100 while Sophia Zwack was tied for 40th.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lake-Lehman 25, Lakeland 1

Madison Lasinski had eight goals and an assist to pace Lake-Lehman. Lilian Raczkowski had five goals and an assist.

Madison Raspen had three goals and four assists. Ava Green and Maddison Park scored two goals each. Carolyn Kaminski had two goals and an assist.

Crestwood 12, Scranton Prep 11 OT

The Comets edged Scranton Prep in overtime to remain unbeaten.

Isabella Caporuscio scored six goals and had three assists for Crestwood. Julia Glowacki had four goals while Grace Pasternick and Olivia Aigeldinger scored one each.

Angelisa DeNaples had five goals for Prep. Alexa Klenberger and Gigi Genco scored two goal apiece.