Philadelphia, PA

North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves 13-Year-Old Boy In Extremely Critical Condition, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was shot once in the head on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred inside a home on the 2200 block of North Woodstock Street around 7:15 p.m.

Police say the teenager was transported to a local hospital. He’s in extremely critical condition.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

