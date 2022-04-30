ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft: Cowboys Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA) Tracker

By K.D. Drummond
 3 days ago
Over the last few decades, the Dallas Cowboys have done a remarkable job in the second phase of the draft process. Once all 256 picks are made, spread across seven rounds, the race to secure prospects who weren’t selected begins.

The undrafted free agents (UDFAs) can often times take a draft from mediocre to good or from good to outstanding. The Cowboys entered draft weekend with 64 spots taken up on their 90-man roster. If the Cowboys leave Day 3 with their allotted six selections, they will still have 17 roster spots to fill.

Dallas has had their share of UDFA success stories, with of course the most famous being Eastern Illinois’ Tony Romo in 2003. Upon his retirement, Romo essentially holds every major Cowboys passing record. Strangely enough, the well has seemingly run dry when it comes to UDFAs and Dallas.

Other stars such as WR Miles Austin, slot WR Cole Beasley and K Dan “Split’Em” Bailey were UDFA additions. Barry Church and Ron Leary were UDFAs who earned the Cowboys compensatory picks after leaving Dallas and getting great deals elsewhere. This offseason saw Dallas move away from other UDFA stalwarts in La’el Collins and Blake Jarwin.

That leaves the cupboard bare beyond right tackle Terence Steele. It’s time for Dallas to fill it up.

Teams start contacting potential UDFAs during the draft’s sixth and seventh rounds, gauging interest from their agents should the player go undrafted.

As always, this list will be populated based on reports of players being signed. Often times, this works out but sometimes the team is left at the alter like a few years ago with Thomas Rawls out of Central Michigan.

Incidentally, some reports will be misinterpreted by the person reporting. Players are often invited to rookie minicamp (either next weekend or the one following) and then announce they’ve been signed by the team.

Who will be part of this year’s crop for Dallas? We’ll cover them all right here.

1

Safety Markquese Bell, Florida A&M (30 Visitor)

FAMU safety Markquese Bell (5) celebrates a sack during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Orange Blossom Classic 090521 Ts 877

2

Safety Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech

3

Edge Big Kat Bryant, Central Florida

4

Cornerback isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC

6

OL Amon Simon, Texas A&M Commerce

7

RB Aaron Shampkin, Harvard

8

Center Alec Lindstrom, Bosston College

9

Kicker Jonathan Garibay, Texas Tech

10

WR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss

11

Safety La'Kendrick Van Zandt, TCU

12

LB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M

14

TE Peyton Hendershot, Indiana

17

LB Mika Tafua, Utah

18

RB Malik Davis, Florida

19

WR Dennis Houston, Western Illinois

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
