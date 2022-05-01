ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

S.Korea April slowest export growth in 14 months, trade deficit widens

By Joori Roh
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Gsyl_0fPQlxuN00

SEOUL, May 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports grew at their slowest pace in 14 months in April, with the trade deficit widening as China-bound shipments shrank and rising energy and raw materials prices pushed up the country's imports.

Exports grew 12.6% from a year earlier to $57.69 billion, trade ministry data showed on Sunday, the slowest since February 2021. It was below the forecast for 14.5% growth in a Reuters poll and slower than the 18.2% rise in March. read more

South Korea's monthly trade data, the first to be released among major exporting economies, is considered a bellwether for global trade.

Exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, were hurt by Beijing's zero-coronavirus policies, with lockdowns hitting industrial production and disrupting supply chains. read more

Shipments to China fell 3.4%, while those to the United States rose 26.4% and to the European Union increased 7.4%.

Exports of semiconductors, the country's top foreign exchange earner, climbed 15.8%, while petrochemical products rose 6.8%. Outbound shipments of oil jumped 68.8% and steel products rose 21.1%. Imports increased 18.6% to $60.35 billion, led by a combined $14.81 billion worth of imports of crude oil, gas and coal.

That gave South Korea a trade deficit of $2.66 billion, wider than the March deficit of $115 million.

The export slowdown comes as the country battles red-hot inflation. The Bank of Korea last month raised its benchmark rate to the highest since August 2019 in a surprise move, expressing concerns that the economy is expected to miss the bank's February growth forecast of 3% for this year. read more

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Chris Reese and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
thecentersquare.com

U.S. exports of oil and petroleum reached all-time high in decades

(The Center Square) – As gas and other energy costs remain high for Americans, the U.S. exported a record volume of oil and petroleum products during the week ending April 15, according to weekly imports and exports data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. During the week ending...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Deficit#Global Trade#S Korea#The European Union#The Bank Of Korea
International Business Times

Asian Markets Drop As US Rout, China Worries Hit Sentiment

Asian markets fell in holiday-thinned trade Monday following another tech-led rout on Wall Street, with focus on the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hike this week. Adding to the dour mood was data showing Chinese manufacturing activity shrank last month at its fastest pace since the start of the pandemic owing to Covid lockdowns in the country's biggest cities.
BUSINESS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China, South Korea protest over Japanese PM's offering to war dead

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent on Thursday a ritual offering to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine for war dead, and several political leaders visited it in person, drawing condemnation from neighbouring China and South Korea. The shrine honours 2.5 million war dead including 14 Japanese wartime...
POLITICS
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

419K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy