Duluth, MN

Duluth Wolf Pack girls lacrosse collects win, Stealth boys fall

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Proctor/Hermantown boy's lacrosse team was against Roseville on Saturday. While the Duluth Wolf Pack girl's lacrosse team faced St....

www.wdio.com

WDIO-TV

Webelos earning robotics pins at Denfeld

Saturday cub scouts ages 9 & 10 earned pins in robotics! They teamed up with the robotics team from Denfeld to learn more about the field. The pins earned on Webelos pin day can either be required or electives for the group, but it helps them reach the end goal of them getting their Webelos badge and move on to the upper levels.
WDIO-TV

UWS softball, Men's tennis clinch share of UMAC regular season titles

The University of Wisconsion Superiot (UWS) softball and men's tennis teams each clinched shares of Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) regular season titles on Sunday. With a 4-1 win against Bethany Lutheran, the softball team claimed the title for the first time in team history. With a current record of 31-8, and 18-3 in conference.
TENNIS
WDIO-TV

Wilderness get the reverse sweep against Ice Dogs

The Minnesota Wilderness forced a winner goes on, loser goes home game 5 on Sunday night against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. After falling behind in the series 2-0, Minnesota won the last two games at home to even the series. Fairbanks Brady Welsch struck first in the game, but only...
FAIRBANKS, AK
WDIO-TV

Vikings decline 5th-year option on center Garrett Bradbury

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have declined the fifth-year option on the contract for center Garrett Bradbury. The move sends their 2019 first-round draft pick into the final season of his rookie deal. Bradbury made 45 starts for the Vikings in three years since he was taken with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Town Ball Weekly – May 2nd, 2022

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Mike Randolph named head coach for St. Thomas Academy

A new team for Mike Randolph, who's officially been hired as head coach for St. Thomas Academy boys hockeky team. Randolph resigned from his position with the Greyhounds back in June after citing parental pressure and lack of support from administration. He led the Duluth East boys hockey team for 32 seasons.
DULUTH, MN

