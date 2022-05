People with chronic lung conditions and cancers which are likely to be fatal are around two-and-a-half times more likely to end their lives than those without such conditions, figures suggest.One year after being diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or low survival cancers, people had an elevated rate of death due to suicide, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.The suicide rate for such patients was 2.4 times higher than the rate for people with similar socio-demographic characteristics who had not received a diagnosis.Campaigners said the figures show the need for a law change on assisted dying, but others called...

