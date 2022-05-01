ECU baseball: Worrell scores winning run late as Pirates come from behind to beat Cincinnati

The ball never left the infield and that didn’t matter because Bryson Worrell never stopped running.

East Carolina’s Josh Moylan ripped a hard ground ball to the right side that bounded off the Cincinnati first baseman’s glove. The ball squirted toward the second base bag and came to rest in the infield dirt. With two outs, Worrell was running on contact and raced home on the error, sliding feet-first under the tag to score the go-ahead run.

Reliever Ben Terwilliger made sure the lead stood as he capped his third inning of work by setting down the Bearcats in order in the ninth to send ECU to a 4-3 win on Saturday in Greenville. It was the second time in as many games that the Pirates earned a come-from-behind win over Cincinnati.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” Worrell said of the comeback wins. “I think earlier in the year we were one of those teams that wouldn't have come back and it shows how much we’ve grown as a team. So going forward it only gives us confidence where we know if we get down early in the game we can come back and have a chance to win.”

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jacob Starling opened the frame with a leadoff double. It was the only hit for the Pirates in the inning, but a deep flyout by Alec Makarewicz moved Starling to third, and a sacrifice fly from Ben Newton scored Starling to tie the score at 3-3.

That tying run set up the eighth-inning dagger. Worrell kept the inning alive with a two-out double that landed just out of reach of a diving Griffin Merritt in left field. Moylan’s rocket grounder to first was next, and ECU held on as the bullpen shined once again.

The Pirates (26-18, 10-4 AAC) enjoyed a terrific start from C.J. Mayhue, who had his good stuff working in his fifth start of the season. ECU coach Cliff Godwin said he and pitching coach Austin Knight urged the pitching staff to throw with more pace.

That proved to be the answer as Mayhue mowed down a talented lineup and had a perfect game through four innings.

“Coach Knight and I stressed to the pitchers to push the pace,” Godwin said. “I thought we were overthinking some things on the mound and Coach Knight did too. … We were trying to force (Mayhue) to do it for three years and finally he’s bought into it. And that’s what coaching is.”

Pitching his deepest into a game all season, Mayhue allowed his first baserunner when he hit the leadoff batter with a pitch to open the top of the fifth. A clean single through the left side from the next batter ended Mayhue’s no-hit bid, and an RBI double by Cole Harting cut ECU’s lead to 2-1.

Danny Beal took over on the mound with runners on second and third in the fifth. Beal allowed a two-run single to give Cincinnati a 3-2 lead, then worked a two-ball count to the next batter before being replaced by freshman flamethrower Trey Yesavage.

Yesavage, pumping fastballs at 95 mph on the radar gun, collected three consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.

Mayhue allowed two hits and three earned runs over 4.0 innings, though his final line doesn’t show just how dominant he was. The sophomore had five strikeouts and took a perfect game into the fifth. That he was on the hook for the loss shows just how cruel baseball can be.

“He was spectacular. He really set the pace for the game,” Terwilliger said of Mayhue. “Being able to follow him is really something special. It takes a lot of stress off and he did so well. He put the team on his back.”

Mayhue wasn’t let off the hook until the Pirates scored the tying run in the seventh. Yesavage went 1.2 innings with three strikeouts, shortstop Zach Agnos recorded a crucial strikeout to escape the sixth, and Terwilliger covered the next three innings and allowed just one hit.

ECU pitching recorded 13 strikeouts and allowed five hits.

Terwilliger tied his career-high in strikeouts with four and his 3.0 innings was a career-high.

“I really like having that pressure, your back against the wall and being able to come through and pull it out,” Terwilliger said. “When our team is firing on all cylinders we’re a very tough team and that’s what we did today.”

Bearcats (17-23, 7-7) starter Conner Linn matched Mayhue’s stellar outing with a gem of his own. The hard-throwing left-hander was cruising early and appeared to escape the third inning by getting Newton to hit a ground ball, but an error on shortstop Jake Hansen kept the inning alive for Agnos, whose double off the wall in left field scored Newton from first.

Hoover extended the Pirates’ early lead to 2-0 with a double to right.

Jake Hunter will start for ECU on Sunday in Game 3 of the series, with the Pirates chasing a series sweep.