ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU baseball: Worrell scores winning run late as Pirates come from behind to beat Cincinnati

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8M9t_0fPQ1AqH00

The ball never left the infield and that didn’t matter because Bryson Worrell never stopped running.

East Carolina’s Josh Moylan ripped a hard ground ball to the right side that bounded off the Cincinnati first baseman’s glove. The ball squirted toward the second base bag and came to rest in the infield dirt. With two outs, Worrell was running on contact and raced home on the error, sliding feet-first under the tag to score the go-ahead run.

Reliever Ben Terwilliger made sure the lead stood as he capped his third inning of work by setting down the Bearcats in order in the ninth to send ECU to a 4-3 win on Saturday in Greenville. It was the second time in as many games that the Pirates earned a come-from-behind win over Cincinnati.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” Worrell said of the comeback wins. “I think earlier in the year we were one of those teams that wouldn't have come back and it shows how much we’ve grown as a team. So going forward it only gives us confidence where we know if we get down early in the game we can come back and have a chance to win.”

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jacob Starling opened the frame with a leadoff double. It was the only hit for the Pirates in the inning, but a deep flyout by Alec Makarewicz moved Starling to third, and a sacrifice fly from Ben Newton scored Starling to tie the score at 3-3.

That tying run set up the eighth-inning dagger. Worrell kept the inning alive with a two-out double that landed just out of reach of a diving Griffin Merritt in left field. Moylan’s rocket grounder to first was next, and ECU held on as the bullpen shined once again.

The Pirates (26-18, 10-4 AAC) enjoyed a terrific start from C.J. Mayhue, who had his good stuff working in his fifth start of the season. ECU coach Cliff Godwin said he and pitching coach Austin Knight urged the pitching staff to throw with more pace.

That proved to be the answer as Mayhue mowed down a talented lineup and had a perfect game through four innings.

“Coach Knight and I stressed to the pitchers to push the pace,” Godwin said. “I thought we were overthinking some things on the mound and Coach Knight did too. … We were trying to force (Mayhue) to do it for three years and finally he’s bought into it. And that’s what coaching is.”

Pitching his deepest into a game all season, Mayhue allowed his first baserunner when he hit the leadoff batter with a pitch to open the top of the fifth. A clean single through the left side from the next batter ended Mayhue’s no-hit bid, and an RBI double by Cole Harting cut ECU’s lead to 2-1.

Danny Beal took over on the mound with runners on second and third in the fifth. Beal allowed a two-run single to give Cincinnati a 3-2 lead, then worked a two-ball count to the next batter before being replaced by freshman flamethrower Trey Yesavage.

Yesavage, pumping fastballs at 95 mph on the radar gun, collected three consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.

Mayhue allowed two hits and three earned runs over 4.0 innings, though his final line doesn’t show just how dominant he was. The sophomore had five strikeouts and took a perfect game into the fifth. That he was on the hook for the loss shows just how cruel baseball can be.

“He was spectacular. He really set the pace for the game,” Terwilliger said of Mayhue. “Being able to follow him is really something special. It takes a lot of stress off and he did so well. He put the team on his back.”

Mayhue wasn’t let off the hook until the Pirates scored the tying run in the seventh. Yesavage went 1.2 innings with three strikeouts, shortstop Zach Agnos recorded a crucial strikeout to escape the sixth, and Terwilliger covered the next three innings and allowed just one hit.

ECU pitching recorded 13 strikeouts and allowed five hits.

Terwilliger tied his career-high in strikeouts with four and his 3.0 innings was a career-high.

“I really like having that pressure, your back against the wall and being able to come through and pull it out,” Terwilliger said. “When our team is firing on all cylinders we’re a very tough team and that’s what we did today.”

Bearcats (17-23, 7-7) starter Conner Linn matched Mayhue’s stellar outing with a gem of his own. The hard-throwing left-hander was cruising early and appeared to escape the third inning by getting Newton to hit a ground ball, but an error on shortstop Jake Hansen kept the inning alive for Agnos, whose double off the wall in left field scored Newton from first.

Hoover extended the Pirates’ early lead to 2-0 with a double to right.

Jake Hunter will start for ECU on Sunday in Game 3 of the series, with the Pirates chasing a series sweep.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Newman Catholic baseball earns road win at Edgar

EDGAR – Newman Catholic scored seven times in the first three innings and held on for a 9-3 win over Edgar in a Marawood Conference South Division baseball game Tuesday at Edgar High School. Eli Gustafson went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI, and Jacob Pfiffner and...
EDGAR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Breaking: UNC Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal

UNC basketball shooting guard Kerwin Walton has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports. A 6-foot-5 former four-star recruit, Walton started 20 games as a freshman in 2020-21, averaging 8.2 points in 21.0 minutes per appearance. He also connected on 42% of his three-point attempts. However, the Minnesota native...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC guard Kerwin Walton enters transfer portal

UNC basketball guard Kerwin Walton has entered the transfer portal, announced on Sunday morning. Players have until Sunday at 11:59 pm ET to enter the portal to be eligible for the one-time transfer rule. Walton had announced last week that he was going to be testing the NBA Draft process, aiming to receive feedback for next season. Walton is a rising junior who saw his role dip from his freshman year to his sophomore season. Last year he averaged 3.4 points per game in 13.4 minutes per game. He shot 37.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three. Walton started just...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Godwin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBOY 12 News

Robey drives in four, Lincoln beats Liberty

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – There was some WVSSAC sectional softball action in Shinnston as Lincoln hosted Liberty on Tuesday evening. It was a big day for Emily Robey, as she drove one in, making it 3-0 Lincoln at the bottom of the third inning. The Cougars got another in the inning as Alexis Williams beat the […]
SHINNSTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Ecu#Winning Run#East Carolina
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Buckeyes DB announces transfer to SEC program

Former Ohio State safety Andre Turrentine has decided to return to his home state to continue his college football career. Monday, Turrentine announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Tennessee. He was a 4-star member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class, ranking as a Top 200 prospect, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
OHIO STATE
The Exponent

Purdue Softball: Boilers triumph with three home runs

Purdue softball won only three of its last 17 games, none of which were by more than 3 runs. In the penultimate series of their season, the Boilermakers needed a triumph. The team (22-29, 4-14 Big Ten) didn’t give up as it battled through five extra innings in a doubleheader last Friday, earning its first win by more than 3 runs since March 13.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star SG Rayvon Griffith to make college commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

A talented shooting guard prospect from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Sunday at 6:15 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Rayvon Griffith announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ohio State and UCLA. Griffith is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 47 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

NC State basketball roster outlook for 2022-23: Mahorcic added

In the wake of news that NC State men’s basketball has added a key transfer portal pickup from Utah forward Dusan Mahorcic, the roster outlook for next season has changed again. Dahorcic’s announcement is the third transfer addition for NC State. Ole Miss senior guard and leading scorer Jarkel...
RALEIGH, NC
WANE 15

Seven New Haven football standouts sign

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Seven New Haven High School seniors put pen to paper on Monday night to play sports on the next level: Jakar Williams (football) – University of Findlay Andre Brooks (football) – Liberty Prep Sports Academy Avyonn Creech (football) – Bluffton University Connor Cannon (football) – Bluffton University Michael King (football) […]
NEW HAVEN, IN
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
49
Followers
108
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy