Novato, CA

Novato’s turning 62 and there’s still time to get tickets to the birthday party

By Marin
marinlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovato turned 62 this year, same as Kenneth Branagh, Justice Elena Kagan, Julianne Moore, U2’s Bono, and Mike Lookinland (aka Bobby Brady). Those itching to break out of the pandemic doldrums and show civic pride can help the city celebrate at the Novato City Birthday Party, a gala celebration on Friday,...

marinlocalnews.com

