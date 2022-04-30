Novato’s turning 62 and there’s still time to get tickets to the birthday party

Cinco de Mayo bike ride + lowrider car show & cruise. For the third year in a row, the big Cinco de Mayo street fair in the Mission has been canceled. So while we wait for this community festival to return, the San Francisco Lowrider Council comes to the rescue with a weeklong series of events with a purpose. On Sunday, May 1, the lowriders trade in their gas guzzlers for pedal-powered two-wheelers and host a “Bike Ride Out” fundraiser for the Mission Food Hub with free breakfast burritos, followed by a group ride to the de Young (with free museum admission) and then back to the Mission for a free early dinner. A week later, all the lowriders gather together to flex their four-wheelers at a free six-hour classic car show before they head out to “cruise and dine” Mission Street in support of local restaurants between Cesar Chavez and 22nd. Bike Ride Out: Sunday, May 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Car Show & Cruise; Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Both events start at John O’Connell High School, 20th and Harrison, S.F., Free. @sanfranciscolowridercouncil.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO