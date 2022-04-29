ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Looks like a winner !

By David Rogers
NBC 29 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It’s not how you start, but how you finish. Although our morning is chilly, expect another beautiful afternoon. We’ll see partly sunny skies and pleasantly cool temperatures today. A warm front to...

www.nbc29.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Showers taper tonight, mild for Monday with some sunshine

Showers continue to move off to our north and east this evening. Another round of showers looks to move in later this evening before tapering overnight. Temperatures will sit fairly mild in the low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be light and variable. Monday we will remain...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
News 12

Rain overnight; wet weather kicks off workweek across Long Island

Overnight rain will lead into a cloudy Monday with periods of rain showers throughout the day. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says high temperatures Monday will reach 56 degrees. TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers returning late Tuesday night. Highs near 60 and lows near 48. WEDNESDAY:...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvir#Clouds Sun
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Summer like weather is here

The heat and humidity is here but scattered showers return Friday “Get for a summer-like week. That means warm, humid mornings and hotter afternoons. Each day we’ll climb into the upper 80s to near 90. Wednesday and
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Local 4 WHBF

Showers and rain/snow to end the week

On and off showers are likely this evening, but more showers are expected to be back again by Thursday night and will continue through Friday and be done by Saturday morning. By Thursday afternoon, another round of showers is expected to return. This will continue through the remainder of Thursday night and linger into Friday […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC 29 News

Fridays After Five With NBC29

Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. Charlottesville PD investigate suspicious package at Federal Building. Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania's letter to Charlottesville's City Manager Chip Boyles regarding criminal investigations into the city's credit card policy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

Dry weather expected over bank holiday weekend as rain passes

People may be able to get their barbecues out over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has said, as rain gives way to dry weather across the country.Temperatures could reach up to 18C (64.4F) on Monday, although they are not expected to return to the highs seen earlier in the month.This month has been the latest in the string of dry Aprils, with rainfall about 35% lower than average, according to the Met Office.Most areas will experience rain on Saturday or Sunday as a low pressure system moves down from Scotland and Northern Ireland, but this will be followed...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy