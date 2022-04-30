ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Spencer Howard: Pitch count up, not innings

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Howard allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings in Friday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta. Howard...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Cubs' Michael Hermosillo on bench Sunday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hermosillo went 0-for-3 and struck out three times in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He is returning to the bench for Sunday's game, while Jason Heyward is back in center field and hitting sixth.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Atlanta, NY
Yardbarker

Corbin Burnes Makes Team History in Brewers 2-0 Loss to Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon. The Crew dropped their Sunday matinee 2-0 to their division rival Chicago Cubs. The loss, though, was in no way due to pitching. Corbin Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, made team history in the loss.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KEYT

Tigers snap skid, spoil milestone night for Dodgers’ Kershaw

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier Báez and Austin Meadows each drove in two runs and the Detroit Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over Los Angeles, spoiling a night when Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader. Báez tied it at 1-all in the third inning with a base hit to left and then had the go-ahead double down the right-field line off Evan Phillips (1-1) in the seventh. Mookie Betts accounted for Los Angeles’ only run with a leadoff homer in the first. Kershaw got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and move past the Hall of Famer Don Sutton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Paul DeJong batting ninth on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. DeJong will return to the lineup on Sunday at shortstop and bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Edmundo Sosa returns to the bench. numberFire's models project DeJong for 8.9 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Spencer Howard
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Blasts first career homer

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's win over the Marlins. The 21-year-old got on the board with his long ball off Sandy Alcantara in the sixth inning. He's caught some tough breaks early in his big-league career, with a lot of borderline pitches being called against him (to go along with some blatant misses by the umpires). Regardless, he's now up to a .234 average after collecting multiple hits in four of his last nine games, and Rodriguez leads all of MLB with nine stolen bases.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Madison Bumgarner had funny ‘advice’ for Paul Goldschmidt after home run

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner trolled St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt after hitting a home run off of him. Madison Bumgarner was on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Apr. 29, as they took on the St. Louis Cardinals. In the first inning, Bumgarner faced off against former Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. After a lengthy battle, Goldschmidt won by hitting a home run to center field to give the Cardinals the 1-0 lead.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Homers in back-to-back games

Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals. Ahmed has hit safely in five of seven games since returning from a shoulder injury. He's homered in three of the last four contests, though each one has been a solo shot. The shortstop has added four RBI, four runs scored and a pair of doubles in 23 plate appearances. Ahmed figures to see a majority of the playing time at shortstop, at least until Josh Rojas (oblique) returns.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Pitch Count
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Records double in loss

Gamel went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Padres. The Pirates were unable to generate much production against Joe Musgrove on Sunday, but Gamel had the team's only extra-base hit during the low-scoring matchup. Over his last seven games, the 29-year-old has hit .250 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base, two walks and four strikeouts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

LEADING OFF: Padres' Clevinger back after 2nd TJ surgery

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:. Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger is set to pitch in the majors for the first time since recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. He'll be back on a familiar mound, too. Clevinger will start against the Guardians at Progressive Field...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Hayes rallies Pirates to 7-6 win over Padres in 10 innings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Saturday night. Hayes hit a leadoff single into center...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

David Peralta powers Diamondbacks to victory over Marlins

EditorsNote: 12th graf, clarify play by play; smaller changes elsewhere. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first time facing his...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cowboys draft 2022: Coveted undrafted free agent decommits from Commanders, joins long list of Dallas signings

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy