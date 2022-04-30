JOE SATRIANI To Continue Fine Art Tour In June

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has added a fourth show to the roster this June at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover after his first three shows sold out, the casino announced. The D.C. native will perform two nights of stand-up in The HALL, the casino’s 4,800 seat performance venue, on June 18 and 19, as Live! marks its 10th anniversary. We last saw the comic in the 2021 film “Dave Chappelle – Live in Real Life,” also named “Untitled Dave Chappelle Documentary,” a look at the outdoor and socially distanced live shows he put on in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the small town outside Dayton that Chappelle calls home, in 2020. It was during that time he wrote “8:46” following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. There will be back-to-back sets at 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19. The newly available show is on the 19th at 10:30 p.m. Tickets, ranging from $89.99-$244.99, are on sale now through AXS.com.

