66 Tweets That Are SOOOO Funny, You'll Understand Why They Went Viral This Month

Time has been flying by, and somehow April is already over! Before we start May, enjoy some of the best and funniest tweets from this month:

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!

1.

i be fighting for my life just to get to fullscreen on 123movies @isthtmus 05:13 PM - 27 Apr 2022

2.

3.

4.

I was in the drive thru and told the girl to give me a second, then I asked if she was still there why did she turn the mic on and said “where I’m gone go” when I say I was in tears bro @sidfleeks 03:40 PM - 25 Apr 2022

5.

6.

I was on a dating app and a guy jokingly wrote “what should we name our first child?” as his intro message and I had to tell him that in fifth grade I lost a bet to my best friend Hannah and have to without question name my first born child Megatron and then the man unmatched me @EmilyKaitlinnn 12:44 AM - 21 Apr 2022

7.

8.

Never thought I’d see the day where y’all would start a broke off https://t.co/mgbQfVZKWh @zoraslovechild 05:40 PM - 19 Apr 2022

9.

10.

an actor giving their all in a scene and crying and falling to their knees only to be fated to be used as a reaction video clip in a tweet by user balls1000 with the caption “forgot my lunch at home” @tuIipcup 04:06 PM - 16 Apr 2022

11.

12.

so gospel songs are diss tracks made for satan ? @joshuamngoma 11:41 AM - 15 Apr 2022

13.

Apparently my kid got in trouble today for PACKING OUR TOASTER IN HIS BACKPACK and pulling it out at lunch to make pop tarts for his class. I can’t stop laughing. @ElisaStoneLeahy 09:38 PM - 13 Apr 2022

14.

We all got that one homie who is an irredeemable piece of shit @dklmarxist 01:10 AM - 28 Apr 2022

15.

if biden cancels all student debt i will put up a gold framed picture of him in my living room like he's jfk and i'm catholic or somethin @tashakaminsky 09:33 PM - 26 Apr 2022

16.

A guy my age was telling me how happy he was that his wife just gave birth to their fourth child then was like “sorry, don’t mean to brag” and it’s like, oh no worries, your life literally sounds terrible to me @_RobertSchultz 09:25 PM - 27 Apr 2022

17.

my mother, staring down at my open casket: is that what you're wearing @notfunnyelle 04:21 AM - 27 Apr 2022

18.

third base is telling him what happened when you were 19 @pastapilled 01:53 AM - 26 Apr 2022

19.

i’m crying so hard rn why tf would my friend text a plug like this @_KILLA_KEV 01:03 AM - 26 Apr 2022

20.

at a certain age having a twin is childish asf, like you’re 26 be fr @aliyahInterlude 03:41 PM - 25 Apr 2022

21.

love the vet. love to hear the staff keep saying “the patient” and it’s a lizard. @murrman5 04:16 PM - 23 Apr 2022

22.

phoebe bridgers fans will be like “let’s fucking gooooo” and then play a song about crying at pasadena city college @catshitgirl 06:01 AM - 22 Apr 2022

23.

Imagine being a squirter in the 1600s and they call you a witch @MeMeSyndrome_ 03:23 AM - 22 Apr 2022

24.

If u got 14 haters why not make it 16 this summer? For my ted talk i’ll be explaining how to make these hoes SICK @__TWEAKS 02:33 AM - 22 Apr 2022

25.

i let him hit bc he is surrounded by an aura of tragedy @OneFeIISwoop 03:24 AM - 21 Apr 2022

26.

27.

28.

29.

I told my sister that if she ever wants to smoke weed that I’ll buy it for her & she can smoke w me ....... Tell me why she told my fucking mom I offered her drugs and now I’m blocked by my family AGAIN @_xlysn 10:01 PM - 19 Apr 2022

30.

One thing about 3pm is she is the end of the day @caitieekk 10:00 PM - 20 Apr 2022

31.

I’m screaming. Just went to the doctors and they told me my iron count is 7. It’s supposed to be at least 150. I’ve just been existing on vibes 😭 @kxmolo 09:40 AM - 19 Apr 2022

32.

Do not say “should I call out” around me, I will always say yes and I’ll even give you various stories to choose from @juIietagarcia 07:25 PM - 19 Apr 2022

33.

an irish person offering to pay the bill at the restaurant: @oliviapopeanti 01:08 PM - 19 Apr 2022

34.

My mom cried because my little brother got into USC… where was this energy when I got into Glendale Community College ??? @_mayalopez21 03:41 AM - 19 Apr 2022

35.

[in the back of a police car] the light’s green you can go @OrdinaryAlso 05:01 PM - 18 Apr 2022

36.

My mom is trying to set my sister up with her neighbor, a 23 year old college student in 3 inch lululemon shorts wearing a GaGa tank top…. @SpiceBoyJoey 10:53 PM - 17 Apr 2022

37.

It’s 1am and there’s a drunk girl in KFC crying because all they have on the menu is chicken and she doesn’t want chicken @fayemikah 11:43 PM - 17 Apr 2022

38.

I’m not bout to argue with a b!tch born in 2003 🤣🤦🏼‍♀️ go watch cocomelon hoe @JaYunnaMonae 12:49 AM - 16 Apr 2022

39.

people be giving directions like “head south” LMAO ok lewis and clark @CodeineFridge 05:07 PM - 15 Apr 2022

40.

wax pens are too convenient it’s not even 7am yet & I’m in orbit around Mars @RM3______ 01:44 PM - 14 Apr 2022

41.

42.

“y’all require men to check all these boxes”the boxes : having a job @killahBEENbee 06:36 PM - 12 Apr 2022

43.

one time in college i was so mad a guy rejected me i updated my facebook status to "who even really cares" and it wasn't until a week later i realized i posted that on the anniversary of 9/11 @queasy_f_bby 02:49 AM - 12 Apr 2022

44.

(flirting) can you lay on top of me and crush me with your entire body weight @nickmullensgf 01:14 AM - 09 Apr 2022

45.

OMG one of my friends has been bitching for weeks about this dude who ghosted her after several excellent dates.Turns out he died last month 🥴 @_TheFrontPaige 11:54 AM - 08 Apr 2022

46.

therapy is not enough. i need to fight my dad @chismosavirus 08:06 AM - 07 Apr 2022

47.

48.

“i was bullied by everyone in school” well were you being weird @biker_smooth 08:50 PM - 01 Apr 2022

49.

One time I was moving really heavy patio furniture for a restaurant job that paid me $2.63/hr and my coworker said “fuck this,” walked away, and neither I or anyone I knew saw her again. @alissamaynot 10:05 PM - 13 Apr 2022

50.

me at any house party: 💃🏾 how much is ur rent ????? @sharloola 06:24 PM - 04 Apr 2022

51.

Gonna move to ny get a barista job and a dog walking job and struggle to survive while I live with someone named after an inanimate object and get cancelled for being emotionally abusive after asking them to clean to get the full experience. @gwenisonline 12:58 AM - 11 Apr 2022

52.

i hate how you can’t wear anything nice in Ireland, i wore flares to college once and a lad in my course asked me was i planning on joining Little Mix @HeDussnt 02:10 PM - 11 Apr 2022

53.

The little red balls in front of Target came loose and started rolling towards me and my family. Luckily I had a gun @pjayevans 08:38 PM - 11 Apr 2022

54.

55.

if sea turtles tried paper straws they would understand @layumps 03:08 PM - 11 Apr 2022

56.

57.

58.

Why are we limiting chips and salsa to Mexican restaurants? Why can't we serve them at Italian restaurants? Banks? OBGYN offices? Uniqlo? @NicoleConlan 01:53 AM - 10 Apr 2022

59.

this man jus promised me the world so idk where y’all gon live but it’s not here @pettyreligion 01:36 PM - 05 Apr 2022

60.

61.

my mom finally figured out what the grammys are @SaeedDiCaprio 12:55 AM - 04 Apr 2022

62.

11am is an insane time for breakfast to stop being served. You want me to eat a McDouble at 11am?????? @justky1018 02:14 PM - 09 Apr 2022

63.

I’m so impressed by people in their 20s who got a divorce. You made a commitment, broke a commitment AND hired a lawyer in the same decade that I couldn’t figure out what to do with my hair. @sarahhartshorne 04:31 PM - 07 Apr 2022

64.

(about to invent gargoyles) babe the cathedral looks great. how can we get a little fucking freak on the roof. @sophiepenrose 06:18 AM - 05 Apr 2022

65.

literally cannot forget this girl I went to school with whose instagram bio was “Cincinnati ✈️ Northern Kentucky” What was the airplane for queen @ilovemidssomuch 01:28 PM - 01 Apr 2022

66.