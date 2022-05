It was business as usual for the “Bogle Bombers” on Saturday. The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (38-8, 16-4 SEC) defeated South Carolina (25-26, 2-18 SEC) by scoring all of their runs via the longball, en route to an 8-4 victory to claim the series at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks went down in order in the first inning but bounced back in their next frame to grab the early lead. Danielle Gibson led off the inning by crushing the second pitch of the at-bat into the crowded berm in right field to give Arkansas the 1-0 lead. Everybody dances when Gibby goes...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO