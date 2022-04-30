ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina to Commanders: QB Sam Howell Selected By Washington In Round 5

Cover picture for the articleThe Commanders were one of the teams in attendance at North Carolina's Pro Day to see Howell take the field last month. Of course, all 32 NFL teams were in attendance, so it's no surprise Washington was, too. Still ... How did Howell do at his Pro Day in...

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
