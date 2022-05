DENVER (CBS4) – Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day on Sunday and the wind speeds will pick up out of the southwest. This is all out ahead of a storm approaching Colorado. It was located around Salt Lake City on Sunday morning. While the wind won’t be as strong as we saw with the last storm it will still help create critical fire danger in many areas. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for a large part of central and southern Colorado. A warm southerly flow of air ahead of the storm will push highs into...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO