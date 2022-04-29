ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

WBB Notebook: Final Notes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWK(EYES) ON THE SEASON. The Iowa Hawkeyes were 24-8 overall and finished Big Ten play 14-4 to clench a share of the Big Ten Regular Season title — Ohio State shares the regular-season title. Iowa clenched a share of the Big Ten Regular Season title on Feb. 27 — Ohio State...

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
Cut from Iowa State, Four-Star Iowa Native Xavier Foster Picks SMU

Iowa State transfer Xavier Foster is heading to Dallas, Texas to play at Southern Methodist University per On3. Coming out of high school Foster of Oskaloosa was one of the most coveted recruits in the country. The four-star hooper had offers from some of the top basketball programs in the nation, including the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Division I national champions -- Baylor and Kansas.
Jazz have major decisions ahead this off-season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Once again, the Utah Jazz failed to live up to the high expectations. Now the question is what changes will be made during the off-season? For the second time in three years, the Jazz lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, falling to the Dallas Mavericks in […]
Amarion Nimmers commits to Iowa basketball as preferred walk-on

Amarion Nimmers, a 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Rock Island High School in Illinois, announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on. Nimmers had an offer from Eastern Illinois. Drake, Illinois, Illinois-Chicago, North Dakota, Northeastern, Pennsylvania and South Dakota were also all showing interest in Nimmers. 🐤🏡 committed @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/Xdoj6PtGwM — Amarion Nimmers (@nolimitmarrr) May 1, 2022 The Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Henricksen listed Nimmers as his biggest Illinois senior stock riser. The Rock Island guard was an afterthought after playing very little off the bench for the Illinois Wolves in the spring and summer on the AAU circuit. But he was...
Opinion | It’s decision time for Iowa’s Brody Brecht

Decision time is coming for Brody Brecht. And it already seems like he’s chosen baseball. Brecht, who was recruited by both head football coach Kirk Ferentz and head baseball coach Rick Heller, came to Iowa in 2021 with the intention of playing both sports for the Hawkeyes. “It was...
Packers finish with 11 selections in 2022 NFL Draft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A total of 11 new faces had their names called by the Green Bay Packers this week as the NFL Draft wound to a close Saturday. Green Bay ultimately had 11 picks, two in the first round, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the seventh.
Two Gophers hit transfer portal following end of spring practice

Two Minnesota football players have decided to enter their names into the NCAA transfer portal. The news comes just a few days after the Golden Gophers closed out spring practice over the weekend. Rivals.com reported on Monday that receiver and return man Brock Annexstad and linebacker Ben Wileman have both...
