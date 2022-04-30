Sutherland CBD Expands Into Club Canna

DULUTH, MN – The Duluth Women of Today are once again hosting Duluth’s annual Memorial Day Parade coming up on May 30th. They currently have about 20 groups and businesses signed up to participate but are looking for more to come and honor our fallen veterans. There is no cost to sign up as a parade participant and organizers have just two stipulations when you do sign up… no politics, and get out those red, white, and blue decorations.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO