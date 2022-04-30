Sutherland CBD Expands Into Club Canna

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Since 2020, Americans have embraced delivery services like never before.
As more people want their meals and groceries brought to their doorstep, local farmers are adapting and embracing the change, including Bruce and LeeAnn Waugh down in southeastern Minnesota.
The Waughs founded Cannon Valley Ranch in 1984 in Goodhue, in the Cannon River Valley. On their ranch, they’re raising roughly 170 angus cows and calves, as well as 40 red haired Wagyu cattle. They sell dozens of premium beef products from ground beef, summer sausage and steaks.
“We’re about halfway between Twin Cities and Rochester here, so we...
Comments / 0