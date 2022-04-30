ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Watch now: Ma'Liyah White fundraiser

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Watch now: Large turnout for Ma'Liyah White benefit in Charleston....

herald-review.com

My Journal Courier

Police beat for Saturday, April 30

This week's wanted  The following are being sought on arrest warrants, according to various sheriff's departments. The addresses listed are the last known addresses provided by the warrants and may be outdated.  • Micheal W. Rogers, 43, of 416 Bessie St., Rushville, is being sought on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on a possession of methamphetamine charge. He is a white male standing 6 foot 2 and weighing 190 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. • Jeremy T. Greenwood, 28, of 914 E. Lafayette Ave. is being sought on a...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Illinois Counties Now in Medium Transmission Risk for COVID: CDC

As COVID cases continue to rise in Illinois and in the U.S., five Illinois counties are now experiencing medium risk levels for the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Lake, DuPage, Champaign, McLean and Logan counties are all listed under the CDC's...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois: Tornado watch until 8PM

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The National Weather Service has issued tornado watch 163 in effect until 8 p.m. this evening for several areas in Illinois, with 31 counties in central Illinois These include Champaign County, Coles County, Douglas County, Effingham County, Macon County, Sangamon County, Shelby County, Vermilion county and more. To view the full list […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak out of prison, moved to Downers Grove halfway house

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak has been released from federal prison, after spending about five months of his 18-month sentence at a medical prison in Minnesota, and is now completing his sentence at a halfway house in Downers Grove.Vrdolyak, 84, had been sentenced to 18 months in December 2020 for federal tax evasion charges related to millions of dollars in payments he and a friend received from the state's $9 billion settlement with tobacco companies. But, due to Vrydolyak's age and health and the pandemic, a federal judge held off on sending him to prison until last November.According...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Christian, Moultrie, Shelby, and Macon Counties

The following is from the National Weather Service in Lincoln's website. "The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Christian County in central Illinois... Eastern Sangamon County in central Illinois... Western Moultrie County in central Illinois... Northwestern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 629 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stonington, or 7 miles northeast of Taylorville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Blue Mound around 645 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Moweaqua and Macon. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 126 and 136."
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Central Illinois weighs in on the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade discussion

DECATUR — Fran Lower and Rebekah Baker sit at opposite ends of the abortion topic. However, the co-workers agreed when discussing the Supreme Court's opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Be informed, no matter what you choose,” Lower said. Baker is an anti-abortion advocate. She is aware of...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

A Missouri man who killed a couple during a robbery at their rural home more than a quarter of a century ago was put to death Tuesday, becoming just the fifth person executed in the United States this year. Carman Deck, 56, died by injection at the state prison in...
MISSOURI STATE

