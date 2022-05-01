A-K Valley athletes of the week: Leechburg’s Anna Cibik, Plum’s Silvio Ionadi

Submitted by Anna Cibik Leechburg’s Anna Cibik is a junior on the 2022 softball team.

Anna Cibik

Class: Junior

School: Leechburg

Sport: Softball

Report card: Leechburg junior pitcher Anna Cibik capped a busy week by throwing a pair of one-hitters Friday in a doubleheader sweep over Ellis School. The Blue Devils won 15-0 and 12-1. On Monday, she threw a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to Springdale. Tuesday, she tossed a no-hitter and had eight strikeouts in an 18-0 victory over Riverview. Leechburg is 6-3 overall and 6-1 in Section 3-A.

Isn’t it hard to pitch a doubleheader?

With travel experience, it’s easier because you’re used to playing multiple games in one day. It wasn’t really a struggle for me.

What are some of your strengths in the circle?

My endurance and I don’t get frustrated. I can go long periods on the mound, and if my team makes errors, I know I have to keep my head up and keep just pitching. My other strength would definitely be my movement pitches. I’ve had movement for a long time, and I use them pretty well to get strikeouts.

What are the team’s goals for the rest of the season?

We want to try and split our section with Springdale, and we just want to go far in playoffs.

Have you started looking into playing in college?

I definitely want to play in college. I’ve been emailing and looking around, but I’m not 100% sure where I want to go yet, if I want to be close or go far. I’m just not really sure yet.

What is something people might not know about you?

I did dance for 11 years when I was younger. I did tap, ballet and jazz.

Does that help in softball?

Dance always improves people’s coordination and body movement. So it might have helped me. Being a pitcher, your coordination has to be really good and everything has to be together.

Silvio Ionadi

Class: Senior

School: Plum

Sport: Baseball

Report card: Plum’s shortstop went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs Friday as the Mustangs beat Penn-Trafford, 10-2. He also was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBIs in Tuesday’s 11-0 victory over Penn Hills. Plum improved to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in Section 2-5A after winning its sixth straight game.

How did the team play against Penn-Trafford on Friday?

It was a great team win for us. This season, we’ve had our ups and downs, not really getting it to click. (Friday), we came out swinging pretty hot. Everything worked out for us. Everyone batted around the lineup, good defense, great offense, and our pitching was outstanding. That’s all we can ask for.

What are the goals for the rest of the season?

As a team, I think we would love to win section. After that we want to go on a state playoff run. Playoffs, that energy is just unmatched. I would love to keep playing as long as I can.

How would you describe your role on this team?

This year, they voted me as team captain. So, I’ve kind of been in the middle of everything. I’ve really had to step up my hitting, fielding. I feel like if I have an off day, the whole team is looking the same way. So I just feel like I have to bring it every day and not take any days off.

Have you made any plans for next fall?

I plan to play baseball at Penn State Behrend. I’ve been in contact with their coach, and I hope he will put me on the squad.

