Swampscott, MA

Suspect Identified in Lynn Police Chase That Injured 2 Officers

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have identified the suspect who was arrested after allegedly striking two officers with his car during a police chase Friday afternoon in the Massachusetts communities of Lynn and Swampscott. Angel Diaz, 19, of Salem, is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including carrying a firearm without...

www.nbcboston.com

