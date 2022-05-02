ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

White House Correspondents' Dinner makes long-awaited return

By Ivan Pereira
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3Ybj_0fPNXo4R00

The White House Correspondents' Dinner made its grand return Saturday night, two years after the pandemic shut it down and six years since the last time a commander-in-chief attended the event.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the charity event at the Washington Hilton, the first sitting president to do so since 2016. Former President Donald Trump vocally snubbed his three invitations during his time in office.

Biden referenced his predecessor during his speech and said, "We had a horrible plague followed by two years of COVID."

He also joked about his current standing in the polls and described the journalists in the room as the "only group of Americans who have a lower approval rating than I have."

The president honed in on the theme of the evening and honored the assembled reporters.

"You, the free press, matter more than you ever have in the past century," Biden said.

The event is held by the White House Correspondents' Association, which represents White House reporters, and has been a tradition since 1921. The dinner seeks to raise awareness of the First Amendment, raises money for journalism programs and includes jokes at the expense of the president, the Washington, D.C., community and other news topics.

MORE: COVID creeps closer to Biden ahead of White House Correspondents' Dinner

The president typically has a speech where he provides his own jokes.

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah emceed this year's dinner. Other non-politician celebrities were in attendance as well, including Drew Barrymore, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELV1r_0fPNXo4R00
Invision/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Trevor Noah arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Noah mocked the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as a “superspreader event.”

He also noted that Washington’s elite had gathered only weeks after there was a COVID-19 outbreak .

“For real, what are we doing here? Did none of you learn anything from the Gridiron dinner? Nothing?” he said.

“You guys spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large in-door gatherings, then the second someone offers you a free dinner, you all turn into Joe Rogan.”

The pandemic forced the WHCA to cancel the dinner in 2020 and 2021.

Even though COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and several White House members have recently contracted the virus, including Vice President Kamala Harris, the show went on.

Organizers said all attendees must be vaccinated and are required to show proof of a negative test.

MORE: Biden to attend White House Correspondents' Dinner, tradition Trump skipped

Concerns about the dinner's safety grew following a COVID-19 outbreak that occurred after the Gridiron Club Dinner on April 2. Dozens of elected officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, contracted the virus.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that Biden is taking extra precautions.

"He's not attending the dinner portion. He's coming for the program. So...he will likely wear a mask when he's not speaking," she said. "And then he's of course sitting on the dais up in the front of the interaction and is not attending any of the receptions."

ABC News' Libby Cathey contributed to this report.

Comments / 40

Sandia Charlie
3d ago

White House Correspondents' Dinner is a dinner for the elite and should not be televised. The good thing is that most of us can change the channel and not watch that waste if time.

Reply
12
Moderate Independent
4d ago

I wouldn't go to a Biden event if you paid me. What I take that back a Biden speech is funnier then what most comedians come up with to bad its dementia fueled.

Reply(2)
20
♌ Early
4d ago

yes I hope everyone remembers this when election time comes,making light of such significant failures causing the misery of many!

Reply
22
Related
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Joe Biden won't run in 2024

President Joe Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama he will run for re-election. It doesn’t matter what Biden tells anyone today. What matters is what is about to happen in November. In a little over six months, Republicans will likely win the House and the Senate. As important...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Las Vegas#First#The Washington Hilton#Covid#Americans
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
ABC News

ABC News

632K+
Followers
151K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy