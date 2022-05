NEW YORK – The only source of comfort for Jessie Vargas in suspending his political was knowing that it was due to his finishing unsettled business in the ring. On a Madison Square Garden show where headlining acts Katie Taylor (20-0, 6KOs) and Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30KOs) have been respectful to one another and saving their heat for the ring, the co-feature between Las Vegas’ Vargas and Liverpool’s Liam Smith has been nothing but contentious. The pair of former titlists have traded barbs for the past two years—the amount of time this fight has been in play as it now makes its way to the ring on the third try.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO