Rochester, NY

Community searches for answers to 1 of Rochester’s oldest unsolved murders

By Lia Tobin, Isabel Garcia, Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lY2v_0fPNQDMD00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester group called #coldcasefiles hosted a walk Saturday dedicated to the murder of Jose Bas, all in hopes of bringing light to one of the area’s oldest unsolved murders.

According to Rochester New York Unsolved , a digital database consisting of murder cases where questions remain unanswered, Bas was pronounced dead nearly 50 years ago.

He was shot while working in the mom-and-pop corner store he had opened on Conkey Ave and Avenue B after retiring. His record remains as one of the oldest in Rochester’s history.

#Coldcasefiles, a local group that began a little over 18 months ago, held its 5th walk in remembrance of Bas with the goal of keeping the man’s case in the public eye.

Members went door-to-door equipped with resource bags including flyers, COVID test kits, and more — all in search for answers.

Bas’s granddaughter, Arleen Hyland, participated in the walk with hopes of finding her grandfather.

“I hope and pray that something comes out of this,” Hyland said. If you know something, if you know anything, if you sort of have a little recollection, please call the numbers, call crime stoppers, call me!”

Hyland described her grandfather as someone who had immense love for his three daughters — and his grandchildren. She also said, sadly one of Jose’s three daughter’s recently passed away, with her funeral held yesterday.

Bas was shot on November 1, 1972 in the Conkey Avenue area. Authorities say he succumbed to his injuries 27 days later. Records show that two suspects may have been responsible for the crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLRya_0fPNQDMD00
Image of the shooting location from 1972, provided by Bas’ family members to RNYU .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCo8x_0fPNQDMD00
Event poster provided by #ColdCaseFiles
