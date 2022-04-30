ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Queen Latifah Breaks Ground On Newark-Based Development Project

By Brandee Sanders
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czOHO_0fPNJUj100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8INq_0fPNJUj100

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty


N o matter how much success she’s amassed in the realm of entertainment, New Jersey native Queen Latifah has always stayed true to her Newark roots. The rapper and actress—whose real name is Dana Owens —is empowering her community through a new project centered on housing equity,
NJ.com reported.

On Tuesday, Owens joined local elected officials and community leaders to break ground on a mixed-use real estate project dubbed RISE Living. Its moniker celebrates the legacy of her late mother, Rita Owens , symbolizing “Rita Is Still Everywhere.” Through the new development—which Owens officially unveiled plans for in 2019—she and her team of developers will transform a decrepit Newark block into a thriving residential community hub.

The complex will encompass market-rate townhomes and 16 affordable housing units. The development’s commercial spaces will be dedicated to nonprofit organizations and other businesses. The project, led by Owens’ real estate imprint Blue Sugar Corporation and GonSosa Development, was designed to revitalize the local neighborhood. Construction for the development kicked off this winter, and the first phase is slated to be completed by the summer season. The affordable homes will be built next year, and developers aim to finish the entire project by 2024.

The creation of projects like RISE Living is a step forward toward addressing housing affordability in Newark, as poverty has significantly plagued the city’s residents.

“We always thought about real estate and design and ideas, and anytime we get an idea, we think, how can we make it happen,” Owens who is leading the project alongside her longtime friend Tammy Hammond , shared in a statement . “All we need is a spark, and once we get that spark, then it’s off to the races.” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka added the project would be the epicenter of future development in the area.

SEE ALSO:

Legendary Musician George Clinton Donates Instruments To Newark-Based Elementary School

Queen Latifah To Create Affordable Housing Complex In Newark

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
State
New Jersey State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to shutter N.J. store after 24 years of business

One of New Jersey’s Barnes & Noble stores is closing. Barnes & Noble in Clark, located at 1180 Raritan Rd., will shutter June 19, the bookstore announced Wednesday night in an Instagram post. “Unfortunately, the landlord has opted not to renew our lease,”. . “It has truly been our...
CLARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
George Clinton
Person
Ras Baraka
Person
Latifah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Affordable Housing#Blue Sugar Corporation#Gonsosa Development
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Newark, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Since March 1932, Krug's Tavern, Inc. has been a family-owned and operated business in Newark, New Jersey. They are glad to add that they have not only returning customers from years ago, but also new customers from all across the state who have heard about Krug's and their legendary 12 oz. burgers. Start with mozzarella sticks and work your way up to the incredible Taylor hamburger.
NEWARK, NJ
New York YIMBY |

Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex Rises at 595 Newark Avenue in Jersey City

Construction is rising on the Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex, a massive new government building at 595 Newark Avenue in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by bridging architect Rafael Vinoly and design-builder Terminal Construction Corporation, the five-story structure will yield 24 courtrooms, jury assembly spaces, and new offices for the Hudson County prosecutor, the surrogate, and the sheriff, among others. The $345 million development will also house a 75-seat public food court, a self-help law library, a children’s play area, training spaces, and a 459-space parking garage. MAST Construction Services Inc. is the general contractor for the facility, which is rising from an extensive plot bound by Central Avenue to the west, Route 139 to the north, Oakland Avenue to the east, and Newark Avenue to the south. The developers are aiming for LEED Silver certification.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Gifted Bronx student on scholarship disappears

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — The mother of 16-year-old Jezlieanne Colon, who’s been attending an all-girl Manhattan prep school on scholarship, was frantic to find the girl, after the teen left home at 3 p.m. on Saturday. “My daughter’s been an over-achiever since childhood,” the missing girl’s mother, Kimberly Varela, told PIX11 News Sunday […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New Jersey 101.5

Will masks rules return to these NJ counties?

The risk of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus has been raised for more than 1/3 of New Jersey's counties. According to the CDC Date Tracker website, eight counties have been moved to having a "medium" risk of contracting coronavirus: Atlantic, Bergen, Cape May, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy