Everton manager Frank Lampard says he cannot afford to consider the crucial victory over Chelsea as the pivotal moment in their battle against relegation until he sees more consistency from his side.The 1-0 win at a raucous Goodison Park prevented the Toffees being cut five points adrift in 18th place, albeit with a match in hand, but, with five games to go, the job of safeguarding a 67-year stay in the top flight is far from over.While Everton have taken 10 points from a possible 12 at home their form on the road, where three of their last five matches...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO