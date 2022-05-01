ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

A closer look at 2022 Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete honorees

By Paul Schofield
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFaC4_0fPMzQck00
Submitted by Wendy Lindeman Franklin Regional’s Sydney Lindeman is a senior in the 2022 graduating class.

BELLE VERNON

Morgan Einodshofer

Sports: Soccer and track and field

Parents: Susan and Michael Einodshofer

Class rank: 1 of 191

GPA: 4.589

College: Undecided

Extracurricular activities and honors: Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award in 2019. … National Honor Society. … Mid Mon Valley All-Sports Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete. … All-WPIAL soccer all-star.

James Bryer

Sports: Football, wrestling and baseball

Parents: Scott and Tina Bryer

Class rank: 35 of 191

GPA: 4.211

College: Case Western Reserve

Extracurricular activities and honors: Highest Honor Roll. … National Honor Society. … Science National Honor Society. … Pennsylvania All-Academic Gold Team. … Football captain.

BURRELL

Brandon Coury

Sports: Basketball

Parents: Bill and Nicole Coury

Class rank: 18 of 136

GPA: 4.17

College: Undecided

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society. … Distinguished Honors. … Math team. … Yearbook staff. … Scored more than 1,000 points in his career. … Three-year starter.

Nyjae Floyd

Sports: Basketball

Parent: Twaina Williams

Class rank: 31 of 136

GPA: 3.856

College: Slippery Rock

Extracurricular activities and honors: Received a Board of Governors Scholarship. … Distinguished Honors. … CPT Quality & Safety Certification. … Pre-Apprenticeship Certification.

DERRY

Makenzie Eades

Sports: Swimming and volleyball

Parents: Heather and Tim Burns

Class rank: 11 of 146

GPA: 4.0

College: Lock Haven

Extracurricular activities and honors: Academic Excellence Award. … Science National Honor Society. … French National Honor Society. … French Club. … Mu Alpha Theta (Math National Honor Society).

Tiana Moracco

Sports: Basketball and volleyball

Parents: Andrea Hagans and Brent McManaway

Class rank: 8 of 146

GPA: 98.297

College: Pitt-Greensburg

Extracurricular activities and honors: She finished with 1,163 career points, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. … She received an Academic Excellence Award (four years). … Monogram Club.

FRANKLIN REGIONAL

Sydney Lindeman

Sports: Soccer and basketball

Parents: Keith and Wendy Lindeman

Class rank: 163 to 265

GPA: 3.513

College: Towson

Extracurricular activities and honors: Regional All-American in 2021. … Four-year letterman and two-time soccer captain. … Soccer referee. … Received highest honors.

Anthony DiFalco

Sports: Soccer and football

Parents: Bob and Claire DiFalco

Class rank: 126 of 265

GPA: 3.72

College: Duquesne

Extracurricular activities and honors: Three-time Regional All-American and three-time All-American. … Four-year letterman, a captain and all-time leading goal soccer in school history. … A volunteer youth soccer coach.

GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Ryan Appleby

Sports: Basketball, soccer and baseball

Parents: Thomas and Mary Beth Appleby

Class rank: 13 of 68

GPA: 4.2

College: Seton Hill

Extracurricular activities and honors: Elizabeth Seton Academic Scholarship. … Honors Program Scholarship. … Catholic High Schools Scholarship. … National Honor Society. … Student Council President.

Corinn Brewer

Sports: Cross country, track and field and gymnastics

Parents: Mike and Judy Brewer

Class rank: 3 of 68

GPA: 4.36

College: Notre Dame

Extracurricular activities and honors: WPIAL Class A cross country champion in 2021 and four-time WPIAL place winner. … Placed third in the PIAA last fall and is a three-time placewinner. … USATF Three Rivers Association Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

GREENSBURG SALEM

Abigail Mankins

Sports: Basketball and volleyball

Parents: Craig and Lisa Mankins

Class rank: First decile

GPA: 3.97

College: Seton Hill

Extracurricular activities and honors: Member of the National Honor Society. … Straight A’s seven of eight semesters. … A member of Cornerstone Ministries. … Westmoreland County Rotary Club spelling bee champion.

Billy McChesney

Sports: Wrestling, football and track and field

Parents: Chrissy McChesney and the late Dean Betler

Class rank: First decile

GPA: 3.8571

College: Columbia

Extracurricular activities and honors: Member of the National Honor Society. … Four-year starter and two-year captain in all three sports. … Letterman’s Club. … Two-time PIAA placewinner and WPIAL Class 3A champion.

HEMPFIELD

Katelyn Ross

Sports: Track and field and volleyball

Parents: Jason and Heidemarie Ross

Class rank: 60 of 446

GPA: 3.9

College: West Virginia

Extracurricular activities and honors: Member of the National Honor Society. … Peer mentor for freshmen. … Secretary of the senior class. … Captain of the volleyball team. … First girl at the school to start on volleyball team as a freshman.

Daniel Sierk

Sports: Football, basketball and track and field

Parents: Dr. Michael and Michelle Sierk

Class rank: 11 of 446

GPA: 4.5

College: Bucknell

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Merit Commended Scholar. … Distinguished Honor Roll (all semesters). … Pasta bridge engineering team. … Volunteer referee for youth basketball.

JEANNETTE

Christopher Heminger

Sports: Football

Parents: Conway and Jennifer Heminger

Class rank: 18 of 56

GPA: 3.6281

College: Undecided

Extracurricular activities and honors: Firefighter for the City of Jeannette. … Played four seasons of football.

Sophia Marcelli

Sports: Tennis

Parents: Dennis and Kelly Marcelli

Class rank: 1 of 56

GPA: 4.0

College: Seton Hill

Extracurricular activities and honors: Elizabeth Ann Seton Scholarship. … Seton Hill Honors Scholarship. … Captain of the tennis team. … Treasurer of the National Honor Society. … Member of the marching band.

KISKI AREA

Faith Andree

Sports: Soccer

Parents: Jeffrey Andree and Kimberly Faith Andree

Class rank: 10 of 277

GPA: 4.28

College: Wagner

Extracurricular activities and honors: Wagner College Soccer Scholarship and Wagner College Founders Scholarship. … Student Council class officer. … Environmental Club. … Scored 28 goals in her career.

Cody Dykes

Sports: Football and track and field

Parents: Carrie Dykes and Jon Dykes

Class rank: 3 of 277

GPA: 4.3

College: Ohio Northern

Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a four-year letterman and first-team all-conference kicker and two-time all-conference punter. … On the academic quiz team and math team. … High honor roll (four years).

LATROBE

Tyler Lynch

Sports: Football, wrestling and track and field

Parents: Sean and Lynn Lynch

Class rank: 28 of 291

GPA: 4.13

College: Appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point

Extracurricular activities and honors: First-team all-conference guard. … Team captain. … Co-founder of the Cats Pride Initiative. … Class president. … Academic high honor roll.

Jenna Bell

Sports: Tennis and swimming

Parents: Aaron and Samantha Bell

Class rank: 8 of 291

GPA: 4.26

College: Ohio Northern

Extracurricular activities and honors: Received the Ohio Northern Pharmacy Polar Award, the Ohio Northern Trustee Scholarship and Pharmacy Interview Scholarship. … She is a member of the National Honor Society. … WPIAL Class 3A runner-up and PIAA singles and doubles qualifier.

LIGONIER VALLEY

Madison Griffin

Sports: Softball, basketball

Parent: Mark Griffin

Class rank: 4 of 122

GPA: 4.08

College: Youngstown State

Extracurricular activities and honors: Struck out 21 batters in tossing a perfect game. … Threw 11 no-hitters as a junior. … Struck out 316 batters as a junior. … National Honor Society. … Helped the Food2Go4Kids program.

George Golden

Sports: Soccer, football and baseball

Parents: Joseph and Jessica Golden

Class rank: 11 of 122

GPA: 3.88

College: Montana State

Extracurricular activities and honors: Received Academic Achievement Award from Montana State. … Spanish National Honor Society. … He enjoys working on his fly tying skills and enjoys skiing and fly fishing.

MONESSEN

Loni Scott

Sports: Cheerleading, softball and basketball

Parent: Gina Thorpe

Class rank: 4 of 47

GPA: 4.24

College: Duquesne

Extracurricular activities and honors: Captain of the cheerleading squad. … Received a NEED Achiever Scholarship. … Class president. … Highest honors on honor roll throughout high school. … Leo Club.

Jack Sacco

Sports: Soccer, basketball and baseball

Parents: John and Marissa Scarvel Sacco

Class rank: 2 of 47

GPA: 4.6098

College: Washington & Jefferson

Extracurricular activities and honors: Class vice-president in 2022. … National Honor Society. … A member of the marching band. … Youth baseball umpire. … Was part of the school’s group for performing arts.

MT. PLEASANT

Dayton Pitzer

Sports: Wrestling

Parents: Kristy and Kevin Golkosky and Cliff Pitzer

Class rank: 33 of 133

GPA: 4.0

College: Pitt

Extracurricular activities and honors: Three-time WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A champion. … Had 100 career pins. … He is a member of the Robotics Club and Student Council. … He volunteered with Equestrian’s with disabilities helping youth on horseback. … National Honor Society.

Kathryn Hutter

Sports: Softball and tennis

Parents: Abbey and Aaron Hutter

Class rank: 21 of 133

GPA: 4.0

College: Akron

Extracurricular activities and honors: First-team all-state selection in softball. … Helped the Vikings win WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles in 2021. … Young Engineers Program through Kennametal. … Volunteer at Mt. Pleasant Glass Festival. … High honors.

NORWIN

Paloma Swankler

Sports: Soccer and unified bocce

Parents: Kimberly and Daniel Coyne

Class rank: 29 of 402

GPA: 3.995

College: Robert Morris

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society. … Accepted to the RMU Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program. … Selected to the RMU Faculty Fellowship Program. … Is on the school’s unified bocce team.

Michael D. Fleming

Sports: Basketball and volleyball

Parents: Brian and Pattie Fleming

Class rank: 76 of 402

GPA: 3.964

College: Saint Vincent

Extracurricular activities and honors: Three-year starter on the basketball team and was selected captain of the Roundball Classic. … National Honor Society. … High/Excellent Honor Roll for every term of high school.

PENN-TRAFFORD

Gwendolyn Hershberger

Sports: Field hockey and lacrosse

Parents: Tina and Chad Hershberger

Class rank: 33 of 328

GPA: 4.3585

College: Ohio

Extracurricular activities and honors: 2021 National All-Academic team. … Helped Penn-Trafford win field hockey titles from 2018-21. … Undefeated as a goalie in WPIAL competition in 2020 and 2021. … Science Honor Society. … YWCA volunteer goalie coach.

Cade Yacamelli

Sports: Football

Parents: Kerry and Kristine Yacamelli

Class rank: 32 of 328

GPA: 4.3571

College: Wisconsin

Extracurricular activities and honors: Helped Penn-Trafford win its first WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles. … Was Tribune-Review of the Year. … He rushed for 1,866 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. … National Honor Society. … PA Football News All-Academic team.

Kory Ansell

Sports: Football, baseball and track and field

Parents: Michael and Jackie Ansell

Class rank: 6 of 136

GPA: 3.93

College: Cal (Pa.)

Extracurricular activities and honors: Received a Vulcan Merit award. … Was part of the Scottie Iron Club. … Honor roll, all-academic team and scholar-athlete.

Grace Spadaro

Sports: Volleyball, basketball and track and field

Parents: Eugene and Susan Spadaro

Class rank: 17 of 136

GPA: 3.82

College: IUP

Extracurricular activities and honors: Was Tribune-Review Girls Basketball Player of the Year. … She scored more than 1,000 points in her career. … Was the captain of the basketball and track and field teams the past two seasons. … Received IUP’s Sutton Scholarship.

VALLEY

Rachel Lynn Schrock

Sports: Tennis and cheerleading

Parents: Terry and Denise Schrock

Class rank: 1 of 151

GPA: 4.297

College: Pitt

Extracurricular activities and honors: Captain of the tennis team. … Section doubles champion in 2021 and placed second singles. … Received an academic scholarship to Pitt. … She is valedictorian and was vice-president of the National Honor Society. … She was also class president.

Benjamin Aftanas

Sports: Baseball, basketball and golf

Parents: Doug and Erin Aftanas

Class rank: 5 of 151

GPA: 4.12

College: Pitt-Greensburg

Extracurricular activities and honors: First-team all-section infielder. … Played in the 2022 A-K Valley Cager Classic. … National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. … Vice-president of the Ski Club.

YOUGH

Kayla Gerdich

Sports: Basketball and soccer

Parents: Michael and Catherine Gerdich

Class rank: 1 of 157

GPA: 4.0

College: Rochester

Extracurricular activities and honors: She is the school’s valedictorian. … National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. … President of The Future in Mine. … Captain of the basketball team.

Tristin Waldier

Sports: Football, basketball and baseball

Parents: Robert and Theresa Waldier

Class rank: 16 of 157

GPA: 3.95

College: Edinboro

Extracurricular activities and honors: Interstate Conference all-star as a linebacker. … Spanish National Honor Society. … Spirit Club. … Food Bank volunteer. … National Honor Society Senior Mentoring leader.

RECENT SCHOLAR-ATHLETE EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS

1986: Kenneth Patrick, Greensburg Salem

1987: Ronald Moore, Hempfield

1988: Not available

1989: Rob Holmberg, Mt. Pleasant

1990: Craig Fayak, Belle Vernon

1991: Not available

1992: Liz Silvis, Hempfield

1993: Joseph Bigler, Penn-Trafford

1994: Dan Stavisky, Mt. Pleasant

1995: Shane Kenney, Greensburg Salem

1996: Gina Naccarato, Monessen

1997: Christopher Dugan, Southmoreland

1998: Michael DeRenzo, Franklin Regional

1999: Katie Bruzda, Derry

2000: Chase Helon, Monessen; Jessica Mohamed, Kiski Area

2001: Jeff Mroz, Greensburg C.C.; Ashley Weimer, Norwin

2002: Anne Gagliardi, Franklin Regional; Brian Sticca, Greensburg Salem

2003: Karissa Walker, Latrobe; Christopher Marsh, Greensburg Salem

2004: Nicole Mannella, Penn-Trafford; Greg Mroz, Greensburg C.C.

2005: Anthony Manley, Greensburg Salem; Jennilee Morrison, Jeannette

2006: Caitlin Hewitt, Latrobe; Donnie Ament, Mt. Pleasant

2007: Rachel Roddy, Greensburg Salem; Justin Shaffer, Yough

2008: Nico Cortese, Greensburg C.C.; Amanda Palenchar, Derry

2009: Natalie Bower, Latrobe; Chris Klimchock, Greensburg Salem

2010: Samantha Pickens, Franklin Regional; Luke Graham, Penn-Trafford

2011: Travis Shaffer, Derry; Nicole Sleith, Yough

2012: Kasey Kemp, Norwin; Jim Gulibon, Derry

2013: Maddy Grimm, Ligonier Valley; Matt McCutcheon, Kiski Area

2014: Frannie Crouse, Greensburg C.C.; Brent Kennedy, Kiski Area

2015: Maddie Holmberg, Hempfield; Michael Kemerer, Franklin Regional

2016: Alayna Gribble, Norwin; Micky Phillippi, Derry

2017: Mikayla Bisignani, Greensburg C.C.; Spencer Lee, Franklin Regional

2018: Bailey Parshall, Belle Vernon; Robby Patrick, Ligonier Valley

2019: Palmer Jackson, Franklin Regional; Maggie Moore, Southmoreland

2020: Olivia Persin, Hempfield; Kurtis Phipps, Norwin

2021: Mt. Pleasant’s Haylie Brunson; Burrell’s Ian Oswalt

Tags: Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry Area, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Jeannette, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Valley, Yough

Comments / 0

