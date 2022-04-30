ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

Golf team does amazing @ Port Kelly Green tournament

By Admin
gopiratespwhs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PWHS should be very proud of the effort our...

gopiratespwhs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Marcell Jacobs, fastest man loves to play golf

Marcell Jacobs just can't stay away from sports. A few days before his seasonal debut, the Olympic champion tried to play golf. He did it in Castel Gandolfo, in Lazio, on the puttin green of the club of the same name. Marcell Jacobs, golf. "The fastest man in the world...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Adri Arnaus earns first DP World Tour win at home after marathon playoff in Spain

Adri Arnaus and Oliver Bekker became real familiar with the 18th hole at the 2022 Catalunya Championship. The pair played the final hole at the Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness in Girona, Spain, seven times on Sunday after a marathon six-hole playoff. Each player made par on the 18th during the first five extra holes, and after a Bekker bogey on the sixth time through, Arnaus made a three-footer for another par to win for the first time on the DP World Tour. Not only that, the Spaniard did it in front of his home crowd.
GOLF
News Channel Nebraska

NJC Women's Golf Competes at Districts

NJC women's golf played in the district tournament earlier this week in Milford, Kansas at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course. The Plainswomen sent their two top golfers, Kylee Monaco and Annabelle Flores, to compete at the end of the year tournament and to represent Northeastern. In a tournament filled with...
MILFORD, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Port Washington, WI
Sports
County
Green County, WI
City
Hawthorne, WI
State
Washington State
City
Port Washington, WI
Channel 3000

The time of your life in Elkhart Lake

What if “Dirty Dancing” was set in Wisconsin in 2022? If it was, The Osthoff Resort, a destination with Old World charm that first opened as a hotel in Elkhart Lake in 1886, would seem like a fitting backdrop. Since we’re changing the script, let’s say Frances Houseman,...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed linked Twitter account BLASTS PGA's "embarrassing" Tiger Woods post

The pro-Patrick Reed Twitter account (@useGolfFACTS) has blasted the PGA over their favourable treatment of Tiger Woods ahead of the upcoming US PGA Championship at Southern Hills. There are murmerings that the account is run by Reed's wife Justine, but this is just pure speculation. Woods headed to Southern Hills...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy