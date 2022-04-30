Golf team does amazing @ Port Kelly Green tournament

Adri Arnaus and Oliver Bekker became real familiar with the 18th hole at the 2022 Catalunya Championship. The pair played the final hole at the Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness in Girona, Spain, seven times on Sunday after a marathon six-hole playoff. Each player made par on the 18th during the first five extra holes, and after a Bekker bogey on the sixth time through, Arnaus made a three-footer for another par to win for the first time on the DP World Tour. Not only that, the Spaniard did it in front of his home crowd.

