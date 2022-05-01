ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

May run/walk events planned at Veterans Park

By JON ANDERSON
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center is holding its 2022 5K Meow-A-Thon and 1-mile Whisker Walk on May 28. Veterans Park in Hoover will host a different walk or run every Saturday during the month of May. Here’s a rundown on each of them:. Donor Dash for...

