Remember how Esau sold his birthright for a mess of pottage in the book of Genesis? He regretted it later. Salt Lake City’s many old homes give our town a distinctive birthright. From the Ballpark to the East Side, from Rose Park to Central Ninth, you can enjoy their brick and their porches, their old trees and their long history as community centers for owners, renters and visitors. Unfortunately, these old homes are threatened by the condominium and apartment developments sweeping them away with shortsighted claims of improvement and affordability.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO