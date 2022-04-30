ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons Draft: How Does DeAngelo Malone Pick Grade?

Cover picture for the articleWith their first pick on night two of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons added a significant upgrade to their edge room in Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie. With the No. 82 overall pick, the team gave him a running mate in the form of Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone. Is this the...

Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Broncos Land New Starter With Second-Round Pick

They say all good things come to those who wait, and in the Broncos’ case, their first selection came in the second round of this year’s 2022 NFL Draft. On Friday, Denver GM George Paton selected Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto with the No. 64 overall pick that was originally acquired in the Von Miller trade with the Rams last fall.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos Draft Fascinating Pass-Rusher in 4th Round

On Friday night, Broncos general manager George Paton described the waiting process as “boring,” regarding Denver having to execute patience in the first round of the NFL Draft. But on the final day of the draft, Paton didn’t keep Broncos Country waiting as he utilized back-to-back choices midway through the fourth round.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Meet the Entire 2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class

Green Bay did well to re-sign De’Vondre Campbell, but needed to add a linebacker capable of pushing for the starting spot opposite him in the Packers’ base odd man front. Walker fits the bill and should also make an immediate impact on special teams. Round One, Pick 28:...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bears Hit Three Needs with Plenty to Go

It was an eclectic mix: a dancer, a hitter and a runner. Make no mistake, the three players drafted Friday by the Bears in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft will help. "They're passionate about football, they're tough, they're team-oriented. They communicate really well. They're responsible, dependable," Bears GM Ryan Poles said. "All of those things that we've talked about, that we look for."
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Cleveland Browns have finished the NFL Draft and now pivot to recruiting free agents that went undrafted. The past two years, the Browns have spent what amounts an extra draft pick in terms of money on one player. In 2020, that player was corner A.J. Green out of Oklahoma State. He's still on the Browns. Last year, that player was Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. Wilson was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
CLEVELAND, OH

