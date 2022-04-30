ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to illness with Carlos Candelario, his flyweight bout against Tatsuro Taira has been rescheduled for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLACHOWICZ...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 35 video: Grant Dawson becomes first to submit Jared Gordon, demands respect

Grant Dawson wanted to deliver a strong performance at UFC on ESPN 35 after switching gyms to American Top Team. He did exactly that by finishing Jared Gordon. Dawson (18-1-1 MMA, 6-0-1 UFC) remained flawless inside the octagon during his career when he became the first to submit Gordon (18-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in MMA competition courtesy of a rear-naked choke in the third round of their lightweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Vera Turns Font’s Face Into Mush, Wins Decision

Marlon Vera scored an impressive victory in his first UFC main event earlier tonight (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) at UFC Vegas 53 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Chito” outlasted bantamweight contender Rob Font to the tune of a unanimous decision. Vera...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 53 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN | Font vs. Vera

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns later tonight (Sat., April 30, 2022) to stage UFC Vegas 53 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Rob Font will battle Marlon Vera in a pivotal Bantamweight showdown. In the co-main event, Andrei Arlovski will battle Chase Sherman in a Heavyweight tilt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

UFC on ESPN 35 live results: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC On ESPN 35: Font vs. Vera, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC closes out the month of May back at the UFC Apex for the third straight week, this time with a bantamweight battle between two contenders trying to break into the title picture.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Report: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall expected to headline UFC London this July

The UFC’s return to England this coming July is expected to be headlined by a heavyweight clash pitting Curtis Blaydes against rising contender Tom Aspinall. This is according to a recent report by MMA Junkie as both heavyweights have verbally agreed to meet on July 23 from inside O2 Arena in London, England. Broadcast details have yet to be finalized.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Report: UFC Vegas 53 loses flyweight bout in final hours

An exciting flyweight matchup between Octagon newcomers Tatsuro Taira and Carlos Candelario has been removed from tonight’s (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) UFC Vegas 53 card live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 53 On ESPN+. Top 10 Bantamweight Contenders Collide! Ultimate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 53 post-fight press conference video live stream

UFC Vegas 53, which took place earlier tonight (Sat., April 30, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

UFC 274 Charles Oliveira Vs. Justin Gaethje: Start Time, How to Watch or Stream Online

The UFC's 2022 has been light on superstar match-ups. It's been a while since we've seen a star of McGregor or Diaz proportions enter the cage. But the quality of the cards has been second to none. UFC 274 is no exception. This time round we've got two compelling title fights ahead of us, and an undercard stacked with nostalgic fights.
UFC
theScore

Report: Till to return vs. Hermansson at UFC London

Darren Till will make his first Octagon appearance of 2022 when he faces Jack Hermansson at UFC London on July 23, sources told MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn. The UFC had booked the middleweights to meet in a main-event bout in December 2020, but Till withdrew due to an injury. Till...
UFC
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo

A definitive outcome was required. More than two years after their first encounter ended in an anticlimactic no contest, Ryan Bader. will defend his Bellator MMA heavyweight championship against Cheick Kongo when their rematch headlines Bellator 280 on Friday at Accor Arena in Paris. Bader has rattled off nine wins across his past 12 assignments. “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 8 winner last fought at Bellator 273, where he unified the heavyweight crown with a unanimous decision over interim champion Valentin Moldavsky on Jan. 29. Kongo, meanwhile, has some momentum in his corner. He last competed on Aug. 20, when he submitted Sergei Kharitonov with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their Bellator 265 main event.
COMBAT SPORTS

