Updates To UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera

A definitive outcome was required. More than two years after their first encounter ended in an anticlimactic no contest, Ryan Bader. will defend his Bellator MMA heavyweight championship against Cheick Kongo when their rematch headlines Bellator 280 on Friday at Accor Arena in Paris. Bader has rattled off nine wins across his past 12 assignments. “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 8 winner last fought at Bellator 273, where he unified the heavyweight crown with a unanimous decision over interim champion Valentin Moldavsky on Jan. 29. Kongo, meanwhile, has some momentum in his corner. He last competed on Aug. 20, when he submitted Sergei Kharitonov with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their Bellator 265 main event.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO