ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

12+ Ways to Boost Your MacBook’s Battery Life and Overall Lifespan

By Sergio Velasquez
idropnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s made some incredible changes to its MacBooks. Your battery life is probably top-notch if you have a more modern M1 MacBook. With that said, batteries tend...

www.idropnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Tablets Provide Laptop Power in Tablet Form

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The best ablets fill that gap between your laptop and your smartphone. The long battery life and large displays are great for binge-watching your favorite movies and shows on cross country flights and road trips. Plus, they are easy to pack around, especially since tablets are generally lightweight and sport a slim profile you can easily slip in and out of a bag. When you really get into the nitty-gritty of the capabilities, the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbooks#Lifespan
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 iPad Pro is now getting a massive $399 discount

It seems that Amazon is trying to make room for more Apple products, as rumors suggest that an iPad Pro refresh is on the way. Either way, we have now stumbled upon one of the craziest deals we have ever received, as you can now save up to 17 percent on the purchase of Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Pixel 5a: Which mid-range phone is best for you?

The mid-range phone race has really been heating up in recent years, with the best budget devices like the Samsung Galaxy A53 and the Google Pixel 5a offering great experiences at a fraction of the cost of flagship phones. Both of those phones are good in their own right, but not for the same reasons — and probably not for the same people.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
Android Central

Heads up: the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is currently the cheapest it's ever been

If you're in the market for a versatile, cheap tablet, then this Samsung deal might be exactly what you're looking for. Amazon is currently selling the Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB version) for $179.99, a notable $50 drop from its retail price of $229.99 and a discount of over 20%. The tablet has reached this record low price a few times before, but it's never dropped lower, so now's a good time to buy if you're looking to buy.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Ahead of Mother’s Day, You Can Get New Apple iPads for $309

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for the best gift for your wife or mother, then a new tablet is pretty much the dream gift. It certainly beats chocolate you bought at the drugstore or flowers you bought at the grocery store. And right now, you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $309 via Walmart....
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Beat Apple's 2-month backorder delay and save $150 on this 2TB 14-inch MacBook Pro that's in stock now

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Despite mid- to late June backorder delays at Apple, Adorama has a limited amount of14-inch MacBook Pro units in stock right now with a spacious 2TB SSD. Save $150 on the system instantly, plus $60 off AppleCare — all without having to wait.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Belkin now says ‘it’s too early’ to talk about truly wireless chargers

Earlier this week, Israeli startup Wi-Charge revealed its plans to introduce a truly wireless charger, which would not require the device to lie on a Qi base. Wi-Charge’s CEO Ori Mor mentioned that this product could be released as soon as this year thanks to a partnership with Belkin, but now the accessory maker says it’s “too early” to talk about it.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Get $100 off these Chromebooks instantly with this Best Buy deal

We see great Best Buy deals come and go all the time, but you have to remain vigilant if you want to catch them all. That being said, occasionally the stars align to provide some seriously huge savings with very little work on your part — you just need to know where to look. Case in point, this deal that gives you an additional $100 off the HP 11-inch Chromebook for simply signing up for the Snapdragon Insiders newsletter.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Motorola G Stylus 5G hands-on review: Notetaking nirvana on a budget

My first thought upon seeing the Moto G Stylus 5G was how much it reminded me of the Motorola Edge+, which I recently reviewed. Fresh out of the box, the two are nearly identical in appearance. However, the G Stylus has some extra tricks up its sleeve, one of which is the fact that it has a built-in stylus that invites comparisons to Samsung’s S22 Ultra. The other is a very affordable price tag. The question is, can such a low-cost smartphone offer an experience that compares to such flagship devices?
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

LG Gram 2022 lineup reveals 'ultra-lightweight' 14-inch laptop

LG reveals a new line of premium LG Gram laptops boasting 12th Gen Intel Core processors, optional Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics and "ultra-lightweight" designs; aiming to deliver a new generation of portable power. The South Korean tech manufacturer is known to deliver thin-and-light laptops, and it's new lineup of LG...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Qualcomm confirms Apple M1-killing Windows 11 laptops are coming – but is it too late?

At Qualcomm’s recent earnings call, it was revealed that its powerful Nuvia chips are finally coming, but not until late 2023. While this still feels like a long wait, it could be well worth it, as we may finally see Windows 11 laptops powered by ARM chips that can seriously rival Apple’s latest batch of Macs and MacBooks, which run on the company’s ARM-based M1 chips.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today

If you’re in search of some great laptop deals, the full range of sizes of the Dell XPS lineup is seeing great discounts at Dell today. The XPS laptop lineup is known for packing amazing internal specs into go-anywhere ergonomics, and these discounts even include a couple of the touchscreen versions of the XPS laptop models, making them some of the best Dell XPS deals and Dell laptop deals you’ll come across. Read on for more details and to claim a great deal on a Dell XPS laptop today.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy