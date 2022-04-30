12+ Ways to Boost Your MacBook’s Battery Life and Overall Lifespan

Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for the best gift for your wife or mother, then a new tablet is pretty much the dream gift. It certainly beats chocolate you bought at the drugstore or flowers you bought at the grocery store. And right now, you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $309 via Walmart....
Comments / 0