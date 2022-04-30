ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet cats rarely stray far from home, study finds

By John Anderer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleÅS, Norway — Have you ever wondered just where your pet cat runs off to each time they venture out of the house? According to new research from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences, not very far at all. Scientists used GPS technology to track a group of nearly 100 cats...

Comments / 6

Jack in the box
3d ago

Nothing is better than keeping your cat safe inside ❤

Reply
8
