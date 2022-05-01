Sunshine, milder temperatures Sunday in New York City; some rain Monday

It will be a sunny and mild day in New York City on Sunday – up to 70 away from the water and in the 60s along the water.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Allan Nosoff says clouds will increase by the evening, bringing a few showers overnight.

MONDAY: Unsettled and cooler start to the workweek. Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Highs only around 59. Lows hovering near 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder again. Highs near 68. Lows down to 55 with a few showers possible at night.

WEDNESDAY: A few morning showers, then partly cloudy. Highs up to 70. Lows near 52.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Possibly the pick of the week. Highs around 72. Lows down to 51.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a touch cooler. Highs near 64. Lows down to 49.