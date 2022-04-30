Robert O. Smith Rocks KTAC FM, KVI Airs OTR, Bob Corcoran Refuses To Yield

The trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has entered its fourth week in Fairfax, Virginia.Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.In testimony on Monday, the jury heard from Depp’s security guard Travis McGivern who was present for two fights between the couple at their Los Angeles penthouse, including one in which he claims Heard punched Depp.The actor’s agent, Jack Whigham, told the court about Depp’s...
Comments / 0