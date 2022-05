NORTH LOGAN — It was the kind of performance Christian Davenport was hoping for from his Wolves heading into next week’s Region 11 Boys Tennis Tournament. Green Canyon stumbled a bit last week as lost a pair of Region 11 duals in nailbiting fashion — — both by 3-2 scorelines to Ridgeline and Logan — — plus was defeated by the Riverhawks for a second time, but got back on track with a 4-1 victory over the Grizzlies on a pleasant Thursday afternoon at home. Green Canyon and Logan both went 7-3 in region duals this spring.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO