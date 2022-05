Back in the 1960s and 1970s, the Detroit Big 3 were engaged in a motorsports war, with various NASCAR tracks representing the battle field. Each was working overtime to build a faster stock car in an era that produced the Dodge Daytona and the Plymouth Superbird, both famous, more aerodynamic versions of their road-going brethren that led to a handful of homologated production vehicles. However, some may not be aware that The Blue Oval was also working on its own aero car – the 1970 Ford Torino King Cobra, which never quite made it to the track, nor the fact that one production version exists, and now it’s going up for grabs at Mecum’s upcoming Indianapolis auction next month.

