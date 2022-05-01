ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
39 Very Specific Things From The '90s And 2000s That Millennials Haven't Thought About In Decades

By Hannah Marder
If you're in your 20s or early 30s, you, my friend, were born during a very specific time. You grew up during the early days of the internet, the golden era of Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, and the middle of the shift from VHS to DVD. It was a time before smartphones, social media, and even things like iPods.

Quibi/The Roku Channel

We had it good back then. If you're as nostalgic for that time as I am, then you *might* enjoy talking a little walk down memory lane to these incredibly specific things that might awaken memories you didn't know you had.

1. First, I gotta bring up this orange VHS of The Rugrats Movie. Incredible film, incredible packaging.

This orange Rugrats vhs tape from nostalgia

2. But it still wasn't as good as Rugrats: All Grown Up . No, I'm not talking about the series. I'm talking about the special Rugrats episode BEFORE the series' inception. The hype leading up to it...unparalleled.

The hype for the Rugrats: All Growed Up Special back in the summer of 2001. from nostalgia

4. Speaking of Nickelodeon and hype...Nickelodeon magazine was truly THE kids' publication of the early 2000s. You simply HAD to have a subscription.

March 2001 Nickelodeon magazine. Signed while at a live taping of Slime Time Live from nostalgia

12. Board games were just built differently back then. My personal favorite was the Harry Potter Adventures Through Hogwarts game where you literally had to build the castle and trade money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mM5QJ_0fPLwlon00
Potter Thoughts / YouTube / Via youtube.com

18. Even better than board games were computer games! Putt Putt games were literally unparalleled.

Putt Putt Saves the Zoo from nostalgia

I can't even decide which is better: Putt Putt Saves the Zoo or Putt Putt Goes to the Moon .

19. Even educational games were fun!!!

Treasure MathStorm! from nostalgia

20. Ah, the high of rushing home to play Lemmings on the home computer.

Lemmings! from nostalgia

21. You didn't even need a disc for some games! The world's best version of pinball was right in the computer.

Oh, don't mind me. I'm just playing 3D Pinball Space Cadet for Windows 95/98/Me/XP. from nostalgia

22. As was Snood .

Nothing like playing a game of Snood after school from nostalgia

23. I didn't know how to play Minesweeper , but I sure had fun trying.

Never really understood how to play Minesweeper and just randomly clicked around/guessed. from nostalgia

25. And then, of course, there were online games. I still think I could waste hours on Toontown a day.

Toontown Online (2003) from nostalgia

26. And I don't know what the point of Millsberry.com was, but darn if that wasn't the most fun cereal-based virtual world.

Millsberry.com — when General Mills thought giving kids a free online game would increase their cereal buying power from nostalgia

28. You could also spend your time on the internet burning CDs from LimeWire songs.

Giving your family computer endless viruses for a bootleg song to burn on to a cd!! Good times. LimeWire from nostalgia

30. Even school was fun back then. You could spend your days drawing that one specific S in your textbooks.

“pls turn to page 57”page 57:

@CodeineFridge 05:00 PM - 03 Apr 2022

33. ...mowing down on pizza on these blue trays...

Pizza day in Elementary school was always a good day. from nostalgia

38. Remember when Happy Meal toys used to be good? They literally gave out mini handheld video game consoles!

Early 2000's happy meal toys from nostalgia

Did this jog any other super-specific memories for you? Let us know in the comments!

