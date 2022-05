You're about to look inside a remarkable home built by the family of one of America's most famous beermakers. The history of this incredible mansion spans back more than 100 years. It was built beginning in 1918 by Herman Uihlein, the son of Henry Uihlein, the president of Schlitz. Herman was leading the Lavine Gear Company when he purchased the land in 1915, according to On Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO