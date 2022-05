The Philadelphia Flyers fired then-head coach Alain Vigneault back on Dec. 6 following a 7-1 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and sat at 8-10-4 when assistant coach Mike Yeo was named interim coach. Yeo could only do so much to stop the bleeding, and the Flyers ended the season at 25-46-11, dead last in the Metropolitan Division standings and 15th in the Eastern Conference above only the Montreal Canadiens.

